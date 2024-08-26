LSI Flooring rebrands padding

By FCNews Staff
LSI Flooring Calhoun, Ga.—LSI Flooring has officially announced its latest advancements in the carpet and area rug padding industry. Since acquiring Daltonian Flooring’s padding division in 2022, LSI is said to have been making significant strides in the market in an effort to establish itself as a leader in innovative flooring solutions. The company has now embraced these products under the new banner of “unsquashable padding”—a term that underscores the longevity, comfort and appearance retention of its offerings.

LSI Flooring’s padding products stem from years of scientific research and development, backed by proprietary chemistry and innovative technologies that have been in refinement since 1984. Unlike traditional padding products that often suffer from low density and poor shock-absorbing properties, LSI’s urethane padding products are designed to excel in the ability to resist bottoming out—resulting in support and comfort.

A critical measure of padding performance is Compression Force Deflection (CFD), which is meant to accurately gauges the firmness of foam products. LSI’s urethane padding boasts a 16-pound-per-cubic-foot density, which is 5 to 10 times greater than conventional high-grade padding products. This high density is to ensure that the padding retains its properties longer, offering better shock absorption, enhanced acoustical factors and a significant increase in wear life for carpets and rugs. Additionally, LSI’s innovative padding shows a support factor range of 7 to 40.

According to the company, LSI Flooring is also committed to environmental responsibility. All products are made in the USA and stocked here. They are eco-responsible, free from formaldehyde, PVC, phthalates, lead and heavy metals. They are also non-toxic, low VOC and non-allergenic, intended to be safe for both residential and commercial use.

LSI Flooring offers a range of commercial carpet padding products that are versatile enough for conventional installations—these products can also be used with releasable or permanent tack adhesives for double-stick installations, ensuring maximum flexibility for many types of flooring projects.

