Shaw named best-in-state employer for Georgia by Forbes

Dalton—Shaw Industries has been named a best-in-state employer for the state of Georgia by Forbes, now making the list for the sixth consecutive year. Shaw has been included in America’s Best-In-State Employers list every year since the honor’s inception, affirming the company’s commitment to excellence and a work environment where associates are meant to feel included, empowered, accountable, authentic and supported.

“Our people-centered approach to flooring and surface solutions begins with a deeply rooted approach to the wellbeing, success and connection of our associates,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer. “We prioritize inclusive leadership and invest in comprehensive benefits, innovative performance management programs and robust associate engagement initiatives that not only unleash the best in our people but also foster strong, relational ties that drive the long-term success of our company.”

The Forbes Best-In-State Employers 2024 list was created in partnership with Statista—a leader in market research—who surveyed more than 160,000 employees working for companies with over 500 employees within the United States. Respondents rated employers on factors such as working conditions, diversity, pay and potential for growth.