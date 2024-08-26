Retailers weigh in: What’s your winning ‘Edge?’

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostRetailers weigh in: What's your winning 'Edge?'

(The retail community is counting down the days until Mohawk’s Edge Summit takes place this winter. As such, we’ve tapped several retailers, large and small, to explain what they’re looking forward to most.)

Reason to attend: Networking

McCartney

Mark McCartney,
Owner
McCartney Carpet One Floor & Home with two locations in Wis.

It’s the networking and the marketing—that’s the reason I go and where I see the most benefit. You get a chance to talk to dealers from all across the country that are doing the same thing as you but have a totally different perspective and they run their businesses differently. There’s always something that you pick up. It could be the smallest of things—like how you’re doing your waste disposal. There’s just so many little things that we do on a day-to-day basis that when you hear another perspective, it’s just invaluable.

Your families get to know each other too, because a lot of people do bring their spouses and/or kids to these. So, it doesn’t take long to create a friendship with some of them and stay in touch. I have one in Ohio, who I met at Edge. I’m in Wisconsin, but I could call him and be like, ‘Hey, I’m having an issue with this product. What are you guys experiencing? Do you use it? And if not, why?’ So you have an instant network of people that you’re linked with—not only by the industry that we’re in but also by a manufacturer that we all want to sell and support and have a relationship with.

It is just great time. And yeah, you’re in a setting where you’re having a good time—you may be having a cocktail—but you’re still talking about your business because that’s our lives. And everybody’s willing to share because you’re not standing there with competitors, they could be from a completely different state. And people are more forthcoming and more willing to share ideas in that setting.

Previous article
Shaw named best-in-state employer for Georgia by Forbes

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Shaw named best-in-state employer for Georgia by Forbes

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has been named a best-in-state employer for the state of Georgia by Forbes, now making the list for the sixth consecutive year....
Read more
Installation

LSI Flooring rebrands padding

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—LSI Flooring has officially announced its latest advancements in the carpet and area rug padding industry. Since acquiring Daltonian Flooring’s padding division in...
Read more
News

Novalis Innovative Flooring welcomes Dave McClatchy to team

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Novalis Innovative Flooring has appointed Dave McClatchy as its new director of residential distribution. With a distinguished career in the flooring industry—including notable roles...
Read more
Featured Post

Top qualities to look for in a tile supplier

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Choosing a new tile supplier requires careful consideration of a number of factors that impact day-to-day operations and can affect the bottom line. These...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What lessons did you learn from coaches?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Featured Company

Durato celebrates 10 years of success

Steve Feldman - 0
Philadelphia—Durato USA recently combined the opening of its new showroom here with a 10th anniversary celebration as close to 125 customers and guests—ranging from...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X