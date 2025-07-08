J+J Flooring officially launches Tides collection

By FCNews Staff
TidesDalton—Originally previewed at Chicago’s Design Days, J+J Flooring has officially launched its Tides collection—a range of designs intended to resemble the soothing nature of oceanic tides.

This new collection is designed to explore how the light reflects off the water, its varying colors, as well as how it moves and bubbles. “We really thought about how the outdoors influences our health and what aspects of it make you feel calm—water can always represent that,” said Laura Holzer, director of design.

Tides is comprised of two styles:

  • The luxury product Ebb is designed to illustrate the receding of the tide, featuring subtle tone variations and yarn twist combos that help achieve plush texture. A tip shear is also apparent.
  • Flow is more applicable for higher-traffic areas, designed to capture the movement and fluidity of the ocean’s current. Shading and shadowing effects are also visible you move across the floor.

Both Ebb and Flow are crafted from 100% solution-died Encore yarns, available in 18 x 36 carpet tiles. Advance Modular Carpet Backing is also an option, providing a PVC-free alternative that provides both performance protection and stability.

Both patterns come in 10 Earth-inspired colorways—including “Sand Dunes,” “Desert Glow,” “Dark Sage,” as well as a highlight color “Sea Glass.” From these pecan-hued shades to softer blues and grays, the line also offers high-contrasting black and white in an effort to represent the moon reflecting off the water at night. Custom color combinations are also available.

