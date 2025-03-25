Kieren Corcoran named Philadelphia Commercial brand leader

Dalton—Shaw Industries announced that Kieren Corcoran has been named brand leader of Philadelphia Commercial. He will assume this new role on April 1.

“Philadelphia Commercial plays a pivotal role in Shaw’s residential portfolio, offering tailored commercial solutions for key main street market segments,” said Carolyn Haicl, senior vice president of brand and marketing. “Our customers trust Philadelphia Commercial’s ability to bring to life their vision for spaces where people work, play and gather. Kieren brings a wealth of brand and strategy experience along with significant industry knowledge that will serve him well as we continue building the Philadelphia Commercial brand along with our customers. We are so excited to have him on the team.”

In this role, Kieren will set the vision for Philadelphia Commercial and hold responsibility for delivering the brand’s business and financial goals. He will also work cross functionally with the Commercial Business Unit to define and maximize Philadelphia Commercial’s role within Shaw’s overall commercial portfolio.

Corcoran brings two decades of industry experience and an impressive background in commercial flooring as well as enterprise strategy with him to this brand leadership role. He previously held director of strategic operations for commercial sales and marketing and director of marketing for Patcraft roles within Shaw’s commercial business.