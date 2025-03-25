Kieren Corcoran named Philadelphia Commercial brand leader

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsKieren Corcoran named Philadelphia Commercial brand leader
Kieren Corcoran
Kieren Corcoran

Dalton—Shaw Industries announced that Kieren Corcoran has been named brand leader of Philadelphia Commercial. He will assume this new role on April 1.

“Philadelphia Commercial plays a pivotal role in Shaw’s residential portfolio, offering tailored commercial solutions for key main street market segments,” said Carolyn Haicl, senior vice president of brand and marketing. “Our customers trust Philadelphia Commercial’s ability to bring to life their vision for spaces where people work, play and gather. Kieren brings a wealth of brand and strategy experience along with significant industry knowledge that will serve him well as we continue building the Philadelphia Commercial brand along with our customers. We are so excited to have him on the team.”

In this role, Kieren will set the vision for Philadelphia Commercial and hold responsibility for delivering the brand’s business and financial goals. He will also work cross functionally with the Commercial Business Unit to define and maximize Philadelphia Commercial’s role within Shaw’s overall commercial portfolio.

Corcoran brings two decades of industry experience and an impressive background in commercial flooring as well as enterprise strategy with him to this brand leadership role. He previously held director of strategic operations for commercial sales and marketing and director of marketing for Patcraft roles within Shaw’s commercial business.

Previous article
Ben Liebert of Shaw keeps focus on the customer
Next article
Tuesday Tips: CFI update with Ralph Falavinha

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Fabulous Floors expands, strengthens team

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Fabulous Floors announced a significant expansion, adding a group of experienced professionals to its growing team. As the company continues its strategic growth...
Read more
Carpet

Godfrey Hirst unveils 12 new introductions

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Godfrey Hirst is building upon its long-established history by unveiling 12 new introductions crafted for performance and designed for beauty. With this launch,...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile introduces Wilcox Fifty Five “Cobb Collection”

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a distributor of ceramic tile and related products, announced the launch of the Wilcox Fifty Five "Cobb Collection," a ceppo-look porcelain...
Read more
News

Dal-Tile named top booth At KBIS 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—At the recent Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the Dal-Tile booth—which exhibited its Daltile/Marazzi/American Olean brands—was one of only six booths to...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: CFI update with Ralph Falavinha

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L37KJ8aYuM Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Company

Ben Liebert of Shaw keeps focus on the customer

Steve Feldman - 0
Ben Liebert has been heading up residential sales and marketing at Shaw Industries for a little more than a year. After learning the ins...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X