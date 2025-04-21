Florim USA celebrates 25-year anniversary

Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA, one of the largest porcelain tile manufacturers in North America, is celebrating 25 years of operation at its facility here. Since opening its doors in 2000, the company has committed itself to domestic manufacturing, sustainability and design leadership, producing 100% of its tile products in the USA.

Florim USA is said to have grown to be a leader in cutting-edge porcelain tile products for both commercial and residential spaces. Its dedication to quality, innovation and environmental stewardship has made it a trusted partner for distributor partners, industry professionals and end users—intending to help bring design visions to life.

In 2018, Florim USA launched MILEstone, a distributed brand built on the foundation of Italian design heritage and blended with American craftsmanship. In 2021, it became the first porcelain tile brand to launch a carbon neutral collection—now, the brand offers seven additional carbon neutral collections. Later that year, MILEstone then launched its Designer Advisory Council (DAC), integrating accomplished architects and designers together to share insights and expertise on the design industry. DAC members submit collection concepts for consideration. From these submissions, one collection is selected for collaborative development.

MILEstone broke new ground again in 2023 when it began manufacturing gauged porcelain large format tiles here. That same year, Florim USA introduced Digital Texture—a cutting-edge glaze technology that works to deliver dimensional surfaces with precision, detail, and dynamic movement. In 2024, these advancements earned Florim USA the prestigious TecnAwards for Best North American Manufacturing Plant: Innovation and Sustainability.

“Florim USA leadership in the North American ceramic industry wouldn’t be possible without the vision and the entrepreneurial courage of our Chairman and Group President, Claudio Lucchese” said Rodolfo Panisi, Florim USA president and CEO. “The large investments completed over the years illustrate Florim USA’s commitment to customers, partners and the community. Innovation, sustainability, quality and design are the pillars we proudly base our new initiatives upon and today, more than ever, we are looking forward to an even brighter future.”

Florim USA extended a heartfelt thanks to the its employees, customers and partners who have been a critical part of its 25-year journey.