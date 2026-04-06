Crossville launches Cleve porcelain tile collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCrossville launches Cleve porcelain tile collection

CleveCrossville, Tenn.—Crossville recently launched Cleve, a carbon neutral porcelain tile collection inspired by quartzite. The collection delivers durability, performance and refined design for modern interiors.

Cleve draws from quartzite’s layered veining, crystalline texture and natural striations. The collection carries a V4 variation rating, offering wide tonal shifts and pronounced movement. This variation supports current design trends that favor organic, dimensional surfaces.

“Interest in natural stone aesthetics continues to rise as consumers seek authenticity, tactility and biophilic materials,” said Terri Marion.

Cleve comes in four colorways designed to work across a range of styles. “Each colorway is grounded in nature but neutral enough to support many design directions,” Marion said. The palette reflects a shift toward natural tones, warm minerals and balanced mid-tones suited for contemporary and transitional spaces.

FeatherSoft

Cleve features Crossville’s FeatherSoft finish, a proprietary surface designed to improve both feel and function. The finish delivers a smooth, soft texture while meeting DCOF requirements for interior floor applications.

Crossville engineered the finish through its manufacturing process rather than applying a surface coating. This approach maintains visual clarity while improving tactile comfort.

“FeatherSoft elevates the quartzite aesthetic by adding a tactile connection that enhances both visual beauty and physical experience,” said Scott Jones. “It is a smooth matte finish that pairs soft reflectivity with underfoot comfort and lasting performance.”

Installation options 

Cleve offers a full installation system, including:

  • Three field tile sizes
  • Two mosaic options
  • A complete trim package

The 2 x 4 stacked mosaic supports the linear movement of quartzite. It works well for shower floors, backsplashes and smaller applications.

The collection also introduces Crossville’s first modern hexagonal mosaic.

“The mod hex introduces a subtle rhythm that complements Cleve’s soft movement without competing with it,” Marion said. “It feels contemporary but not trend-driven and adds dimension without visual noise.”

Carbon Neutral and Made in the USA

Cleve is part of Crossville’s carbon neutral porcelain collections. The launch supports the company’s goal to reduce tile carbon footprint by 30 percent.

Cleve is manufactured in the United States and supports whole building life cycle assessment pathways recognized by green building standards.

“Cleve joins Argent 2.0 and 2.5, Beljn, Civilization, Native Metal and Portland Cliff in helping customers meet evolving sustainability standards,” Jones said.

Performance benefits

Cleve offers the look of quartzite with the benefits of porcelain, including:

  • Low maintenance
  • Long-term durability
  • Resistance to stains, water and wear
  • Predictable installation
  • Strong performance in high-traffic areas
  • Carbon neutral material profile

Cleve is recommended for interior floors (dry), walls, countertops, exterior walls and pool waterlines. Mosaics may be used on interior wet floors. The collection is not recommended for interior wet floors, exterior horizontal surfaces or exterior paving.

Previous article
Members move in lockstep with direction of UCX
Next article
Mapei’s Luigi Di Geso earns NTCA Tarver award

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Landmark Ceramics celebrates 10 years at Coverings 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Landmark Ceramics celebrated its 10th anniversary during Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas. The company was founded in Mount Pleasant, Tenn., and began U.S....
Read more
Carpet

EF Contract launches Ground Work collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—EF Contract introduced Ground Work, a new carpet tile collection inspired by materials used in construction, including masonry, wood and steel. "Although the original inspiration...
Read more
Carpet

LSI Flooring expands Tisca program with Loft Design series

FCNews Staff - 0
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.—LSI Flooring expanded its Tisca Rugs made-to-order program with the launch of the Loft Design Series. The addition gives retailers and designers...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett Hospitality unveils Wild Runway collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Tarkett Hospitality introduced Wild Runway, a new flooring collection created in partnership with designer Kellie Sirna of Studio 11 Design. The collection blends high-fashion...
Read more
News

Mapei’s Luigi Di Geso earns NTCA Tarver award

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Mapei Corporation announced that Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei North America, received the National Tile Contractors Association’s 2026 Joe A....
Read more
Featured Post

Members move in lockstep with direction of UCX

Ken Ryan - 0
Orlando—TSA wait times may have reached the highest levels in the agency’s history in late March, but airport inconveniences were not enough to prevent...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X