Crossville launches Cleve porcelain tile collection

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville recently launched Cleve, a carbon neutral porcelain tile collection inspired by quartzite. The collection delivers durability, performance and refined design for modern interiors.

Cleve draws from quartzite’s layered veining, crystalline texture and natural striations. The collection carries a V4 variation rating, offering wide tonal shifts and pronounced movement. This variation supports current design trends that favor organic, dimensional surfaces.

“Interest in natural stone aesthetics continues to rise as consumers seek authenticity, tactility and biophilic materials,” said Terri Marion.

Cleve comes in four colorways designed to work across a range of styles. “Each colorway is grounded in nature but neutral enough to support many design directions,” Marion said. The palette reflects a shift toward natural tones, warm minerals and balanced mid-tones suited for contemporary and transitional spaces.

FeatherSoft

Cleve features Crossville’s FeatherSoft finish, a proprietary surface designed to improve both feel and function. The finish delivers a smooth, soft texture while meeting DCOF requirements for interior floor applications.

Crossville engineered the finish through its manufacturing process rather than applying a surface coating. This approach maintains visual clarity while improving tactile comfort.

“FeatherSoft elevates the quartzite aesthetic by adding a tactile connection that enhances both visual beauty and physical experience,” said Scott Jones. “It is a smooth matte finish that pairs soft reflectivity with underfoot comfort and lasting performance.”

Installation options

Cleve offers a full installation system, including:

Three field tile sizes

Two mosaic options

A complete trim package

The 2 x 4 stacked mosaic supports the linear movement of quartzite. It works well for shower floors, backsplashes and smaller applications.

The collection also introduces Crossville’s first modern hexagonal mosaic.

“The mod hex introduces a subtle rhythm that complements Cleve’s soft movement without competing with it,” Marion said. “It feels contemporary but not trend-driven and adds dimension without visual noise.”

Carbon Neutral and Made in the USA

Cleve is part of Crossville’s carbon neutral porcelain collections. The launch supports the company’s goal to reduce tile carbon footprint by 30 percent.

Cleve is manufactured in the United States and supports whole building life cycle assessment pathways recognized by green building standards.

“Cleve joins Argent 2.0 and 2.5, Beljn, Civilization, Native Metal and Portland Cliff in helping customers meet evolving sustainability standards,” Jones said.

Performance benefits

Cleve offers the look of quartzite with the benefits of porcelain, including:

Low maintenance

Long-term durability

Resistance to stains, water and wear

Predictable installation

Strong performance in high-traffic areas

Carbon neutral material profile

Cleve is recommended for interior floors (dry), walls, countertops, exterior walls and pool waterlines. Mosaics may be used on interior wet floors. The collection is not recommended for interior wet floors, exterior horizontal surfaces or exterior paving.