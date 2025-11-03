Crossville introduces Slate Collection

By FCNews Staff
slateCrossville, Tenn.—The new Crossville Slate porcelain panel collection from AHF Products is inspired by the quiet strength of natural stone.

According to AHF, Slate reimagines slate through a modern, minimalist lens. With a surface that is both understated and expressive, this collection offers the balance, clarity and calm demanded by today’s most considered commercial interiors.

“Slate is for designers who want their surfaces to whisper, not shout,” said Terri Marion, product manager. “It’s about achieving impact through restraint—an aesthetic that feels effortless but is incredibly intentional. We offer it to align with projects that prioritize well-being, balance and authenticity.”

twO 

The Slate collection is available in twO, a 2mm-thin surface that embodies innovation, sustainability and lightness—both visually and literally.

Made with high recycled content and crafted through advanced manufacturing processes, twO reduces material use, water and energy consumption by up to 70%, while cutting CO₂ emissions by as much as 80% thanks to solar-powered hybrid kilns. Its lighter weight means more efficient transport—saving energy needed to move material from manufacturer to job site.

“With twO, we’re not just offering a product—we’re inviting the design community to reimagine what surfacing can be,” Marion added. “It’s thinner, lighter, and smarter, but it also resonates emotionally. It brings lightness—visually and environmentally—into the space.”

Design for a quieter future

In an era defined by overstimulation and environmental urgency, Slate with twO is a material solution that meets the moment, according to Marion. “It is deeply architectural yet sensorially subtle, technologically advanced yet grounded in nature.”

Ideal for walls, furnishings, millwork and any vertical application needing large-format applications. The Slate collection is available in a curated palette of tonal neutrals, each designed to adapt seamlessly to commercial, hospitality and high-end residential interiors. The twO panels are offered in multiple thicknesses. The company will be stocking the 2+ version of this visual and offering the 5.6 thickness as a special order for a coordinated look for floor (5.6) and walls (2+).

