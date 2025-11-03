Tarkett launches Resonant Spaces ethos carpet tile collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched the Resonant Spaces collection. First introduced at Design Days 2025, Resonant Spaces aims to create work environments that support positive energy and provide havens where people feel engaged, empowered and comfortable.

“Something wonderful happens when a space resonates with you. There’s an invisible flow of energy that harmonizes with your own—a certain magnetism that connects on a personal level to spark creativity and deepen focus. The Resonant Spaces collection builds on these invisible dynamics to shape interiors that enhance the rhythm of work and life,” said Omoleye Simmons, Tarkett’s vice president of design.

The collection features three harmonious patterns in nine colorways—all available on Tarkett’s fully circular ethos carpet tile backing:

Subtle Forces – features striated tonal shifts that pulse with quiet intensity—crafting a rhythmic geometry that aims to inspire exploration, connection and creativity.

With a layered motif of subtle negative space, Beneath is designed to evoke a dynamic ambiance suggesting depth and quiet movement, ideal for spaces that seek connection to something deeper by adding visual interest underfoot.

Rendered against versatile neutral tones, the Intangible style features an ethereal tufted pattern that supports a space's mood rather than dominating it, aiming to create a sense of understated elegance that grounds a space without calling attention to itself.

Made with up to 79% recycled content and with a non-PVC, fully circular backing, Tarkett’s ethos carpet tile is a sustainable solution for high-traffic spaces where ease of installation is a must. Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze, the ethos carpet tile backing can be recycled back into itself through Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.

The collection is also available on Flex-Aire cushion carpet tile, a standout option for spaces that demand a durable flooring solution that delivers superior underfoot comfort.