Surfaces ’26 should be on your radar right now

It’s mind blowing that the calendar has just turned to November. Is it me or has this year flown by at breakneck speed? By the time you’re reading this, we will have less than nine weeks remaining in 2025. That means Thanksgiving is less than four weeks away, there are less than eight weeks until Christmas and, just as important, Surfaces will be at our doorsteps in less than three months.

I bring this up because accompanying this issue of FCNews is our first-ever Guide to Surfaces. Yes, Surfaces and not TISE. Because Surfaces is the all-encompassing flooring component of TISE, which is what you care about. No stone or machinery here.

I strongly suggest you take the time to peruse this guide. I know what you’re thinking: Why publish a Surfaces guide three months in advance of the show? Here’s your answer: Because it’s a very useful tool for you to plan, discover what some of the major suppliers are offering, introduce yourself to some under-the-radar, first-time exhibitors, learn how some of the best retailers navigate the show and get an in-depth look at the education schedule that does not get as much attention as it should.

The other thing about this guide: When it comes to attending the show, most retailers make their minds up months in advance. Providing information on the education schedule now may serve as the tipping point on whether to put gas in your car or buy that plane ticket. It’s extensive, and I’ll bet my bottom dollar there’s something everyone can learn by attending a session. I know not every session is for everybody, but I’m sure you can find something. You know what they say about learning something new every day.

You’ll also find a bunch of write-ups supplied by supporters of the publication. We offered them the opportunity to talk about what attendees can expect to find at their booths and/or the value they provide. It’s a good way for you to learn in advance what to expect and get them on your radar.

At the end of the day, Surfaces is about product. It’s what you sell to make money. Surfaces is the best place to find those products. It allows you to find gems that your competitors may not have or may never will if they don’t attend the show. Exclusivity is a good thing. At the very least, you can see in a couple of days what every supplier will be unveiling in the months ahead.

Last but not least, when you make the trek to Las Vegas it should not be all about business. When the lights go down, there is a litany of restaurants, shows and destinations to put a little fun into your evenings. We provide some suggestions in the publication for every budget. As busy as we are at the show, when the business is finished, I can recall going ziplining down Freemont Street, seeing a Vegas Golden Knights game, taking a gondola ride and seeing random concerts like Mariah Carey or Gladys Knight and the Pips. (Half of you probably don’t even know who that is.)

Of course, we feel it’s in everyone’s best interests to make the show as successful as possible. I believe every industry needs a major event like this. One of the biggest reasons is networking. We talk about seeing new products or attending a few educational events, but reconvening with your peers and having conversations about the industry or issues you may be having is worth the price of admission alone.

And then there’s Eye Candy. Don’t pretend not to know what I’m talking about!

Final thought: From time to time you may hear people trash the show, saying things like it’s not like it was or they get no value from it. Let me tell you this: Those are the people who have made the decision not to attend and don’t want their competitors going. Or it may come from the buying groups who want their members to strictly buy through their core vendors. Or it may come from people who don’t want to invest the time or money making their businesses more successful. That’s fine. You do. And for those who do, I’ll see you on the show floor.