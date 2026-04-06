Mapei’s Luigi Di Geso earns NTCA Tarver award

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMapei’s Luigi Di Geso earns NTCA Tarver award

Luigi Di Geso earns NTCA Tarver AwardLas Vegas—Mapei Corporation announced that Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei North America, received the National Tile Contractors Association’s 2026 Joe A. Tarver Service to the Industry Award. The association honored Di Geso during Coverings 2026 following the Gary Sinise keynote address, which Mapei sponsored.

The Joe A. Tarver Award is presented annually to one U.S.-based industry professional. It recognizes individuals whose careers reflect service, leadership and long-term impact on the tile and stone industry.

“The Joe Tarver Award is given to an individual who positively impacts the tile industry throughout their career,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “Luigi Di Geso has left a lasting impact on the tile and stone trade. Mapei supports the NTCA and the broader industry through education, training and collaboration.”

Di Geso has been part of Mapei for more than two decades. He served as general manager of Mapei’s Canadian subsidiary from 2004 to 2009. He later became president and CEO of Mapei North America.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from NTCA,” Di Geso said. “I love this industry and the people who make it what it is. My goal has always been to strengthen professionalism, education and collaboration across the industry.”

Di Geso’s impact

Under his leadership, Mapei expanded from three product lines to 19. It also increased its footprint from 12 to 28 facilities across North America and the Caribbean.

Mapei North America’s revenue grew from $260 million to more than $1 billion annually during his tenure. The company credits this growth to a focus on innovation, sustainability and long-term investment.

Di Geso remains active across the construction industry. He collaborates with more than 80 professional organizations, including the Tile Council of North America, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and international trade groups.

His leadership focuses on alignment across research and development, marketing, sales and technical services. This approach supports contractors and reinforces Mapei’s role as a long-term partner in the building sector.

NTCA presented the award during the NTCA and TCNA Awards Program at Coverings 2026 on April 1.

Previous article
Crossville launches Cleve porcelain tile collection
Next article
Tarkett Hospitality unveils Wild Runway collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Landmark Ceramics celebrates 10 years at Coverings 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Landmark Ceramics celebrated its 10th anniversary during Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas. The company was founded in Mount Pleasant, Tenn., and began U.S....
Read more
Carpet

EF Contract launches Ground Work collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—EF Contract introduced Ground Work, a new carpet tile collection inspired by materials used in construction, including masonry, wood and steel. "Although the original inspiration...
Read more
Carpet

LSI Flooring expands Tisca program with Loft Design series

FCNews Staff - 0
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.—LSI Flooring expanded its Tisca Rugs made-to-order program with the launch of the Loft Design Series. The addition gives retailers and designers...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett Hospitality unveils Wild Runway collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Tarkett Hospitality introduced Wild Runway, a new flooring collection created in partnership with designer Kellie Sirna of Studio 11 Design. The collection blends high-fashion...
Read more
News

Crossville launches Cleve porcelain tile collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville recently launched Cleve, a carbon neutral porcelain tile collection inspired by quartzite. The collection delivers durability, performance and refined design for modern...
Read more
Featured Post

Members move in lockstep with direction of UCX

Ken Ryan - 0
Orlando—TSA wait times may have reached the highest levels in the agency’s history in late March, but airport inconveniences were not enough to prevent...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X