Mapei’s Luigi Di Geso earns NTCA Tarver award

Las Vegas—Mapei Corporation announced that Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei North America, received the National Tile Contractors Association’s 2026 Joe A. Tarver Service to the Industry Award. The association honored Di Geso during Coverings 2026 following the Gary Sinise keynote address, which Mapei sponsored.

The Joe A. Tarver Award is presented annually to one U.S.-based industry professional. It recognizes individuals whose careers reflect service, leadership and long-term impact on the tile and stone industry.

“The Joe Tarver Award is given to an individual who positively impacts the tile industry throughout their career,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “Luigi Di Geso has left a lasting impact on the tile and stone trade. Mapei supports the NTCA and the broader industry through education, training and collaboration.”

Di Geso has been part of Mapei for more than two decades. He served as general manager of Mapei’s Canadian subsidiary from 2004 to 2009. He later became president and CEO of Mapei North America.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from NTCA,” Di Geso said. “I love this industry and the people who make it what it is. My goal has always been to strengthen professionalism, education and collaboration across the industry.”

Di Geso’s impact

Under his leadership, Mapei expanded from three product lines to 19. It also increased its footprint from 12 to 28 facilities across North America and the Caribbean.

Mapei North America’s revenue grew from $260 million to more than $1 billion annually during his tenure. The company credits this growth to a focus on innovation, sustainability and long-term investment.

Di Geso remains active across the construction industry. He collaborates with more than 80 professional organizations, including the Tile Council of North America, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and international trade groups.

His leadership focuses on alignment across research and development, marketing, sales and technical services. This approach supports contractors and reinforces Mapei’s role as a long-term partner in the building sector.

NTCA presented the award during the NTCA and TCNA Awards Program at Coverings 2026 on April 1.