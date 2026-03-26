NTCA names 2026 award honorees ahead of Coverings

Las Vegas—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) announced two industry award honorees ahead of Coverings 2026. Honorees will be recognized at the 2026 NTCA Awards Ceremony, which will take place April 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Room N246. The ceremony is held in partnership with the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) and is open to all attendees.

“These awards recognize individuals whose leadership, service and passion have made a lasting impact on the tile industry,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “We look forward to celebrating with industry friends and partners from across North America.”

Joe Tarver – Lifetime Achievement Award

The NTCA will present the Joe Tarver Lifetime Achievement Award to Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei North America.

Di Geso has spent decades with Mapei and previously served as general manager of Mapei Inc. in Canada from 2004 to 2009. He later became president and CEO of Mapei North America.

Under his leadership, the company expanded from three product lines to 19. Its footprint also grew from 12 to 25 facilities across North America and the Caribbean. Revenue increased from $260 million to more than $1 billion.

Di Geso has also championed innovation and environmental responsibility. He has supported the development of eco-friendly solutions and contributed to industry progress through partnerships with organizations including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast, TCNA, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Canada and the Italian-Canadian Community Foundation.

NTCA Tile – Person of the Year Award

The NTCA will also honor Dan Lambert as the 2026 Tile Person of the Year. Lambert is co-owner of Lambert Tile and Stone in Eagle, Colo., alongside his wife and business partner, Elizabeth. He entered the tile industry through masonry and stone work in Colorado.

He later built a successful contracting business focused on craftsmanship and quality. Lambert Tile and Stone is a Five-Star Accredited Contracting company known for high-end residential tile installation. The company has received multiple NTCA awards and national recognition.

Lambert has also served the industry through volunteer leadership. He completed two terms on the NTCA Regional Board of Directors for Region 10 and currently serves as an NTCA ambassador. He has contributed more than 13 years to the NTCA Technical Committee and received the NTCA Technical Committee Impact Award.

“Both Luigi and Dan represent the very best of our industry—visionary leadership, technical excellence and a deep commitment to supporting tile professionals,” Bettiga said. “We are proud to recognize their lasting contributions.”

All Coverings attendees are invited to attend the ceremony.