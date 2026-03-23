NTCA expands April training

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationNTCA expands April training

April trainingJackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) will host 27 training events nationwide in April. The schedule includes 18 free workshops and nine regional programs. The sessions are designed to help installers, tile setters and contractors sharpen skills and expand their knowledge.

The programs will be held coast to coast. NTCA continues to focus on real-world installation practices and industry standards.

Regional training

NTCA’s Regional Trainings are immersive, all-day programs. Installers gain hands-on experience with the latest tools, materials and techniques. The sessions follow ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation.

April programs will focus on interior installation of gauged porcelain tile panels and slabs and substrate preparation for large-format tile. These topics reflect growing demand for advanced installation methods.

NTCA will host nine regional programs across eight states in April. Class sizes are limited to 20 participants to ensure individualized instruction and hands-on learning.

April workshops

NTCA will also offer 18 free workshops across 11 states. These three-hour sessions combine classroom instruction, live demonstrations and small-group interaction. Attendees will also have opportunities for networking and giveaways.

Workshop topics include:

  • Tile matters: Best practices for the pros
  • Failures, could it be me?
  • Ins and outs of layout
  • Tile technology: membranes
  • Tile technology: adhesives
  • Foundations of wet areas

Some workshops include AIA-accredited content. These sessions offer continuing education credits for architects, designers and specifiers while maintaining a contractor-focused approach.

Training access and registration 

All NTCA training events are open to the tile industry, with a primary focus on contractors and installers. The association aims to strengthen industry knowledge through accessible education.

For more information and to view the full schedule, visit NTCATraining.com.

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