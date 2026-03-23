Voting for 2026 Award of Excellence still open

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostVoting for 2026 Award of Excellence still open

Award of ExcellenceOver the past 30 years, Floor Covering News has presented the coveted Award of Excellence to the most deserving flooring manufacturers.

These awards have become the industry benchmark of supplier excellence since they are voted on by you—their customers. The idea is to give retailers a chance to acknowledge those manufacturers that are doing the most to make you successful in your businesses.

Why is it so important to us that you cast your ballot? The simple answer is the same as it is with any contest: the greater the number of votes, the more representative and legitimate the awards become. But in this case, it’s so much more. In fact, recognizing the winners—which indirectly recognizes those suppliers who come up short—has a direct benefit to you, the floor covering retailer.

These awards are coveted by the manufacturers/suppliers because it validates everything they seek to do as your partners. They have become the industry standard by which mills judge themselves on achieving their customer service objectives. This is your way of telling them they are succeeding in their aims—or failing, too.

So, once again, we are asking floor covering retailers to cast their votes in the 30th annual Award of Excellence competition. We want to acknowledge those suppliers that have stepped up for you. Votes should be based on the following criteria: Service, professionalism of sales force, management responsiveness, value, style and design, handling of claims and ease of doing business in the respective product categories.

Voting is open until April 10. Vote now.

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