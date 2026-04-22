Mannington Mills announces inaugural ‘Make a Difference’ award

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMannington Mills announces inaugural 'Make a Difference' award
Make a Difference' award
Helen Lumpkin and Zack Zehner

Salen, N.J.—Mannington Mills has announced a new award program, the Keith and Shirley Campbell “Make a Difference” award that honors associates who take exceptional steps to positively impact their community and the lives of others. Helen Lumpkin, manager of strategic account service at the company’s Calhoun, Ga., location, is the first recipient.

The award was created to celebrate the selfless generosity, service and community commitment demonstrated by Keith Campbell, Mannington Mills chairman of the board emeritus, and his wife Shirley.

“We are thrilled to give this award to Helen who has exemplified the spirit of giving back that Keith and Shirley are known for,” said Zack Zehner, chairman of the board.

Throughout her 37 years at Mannington Mills, Lumpkin has shown exceptional leadership and dedication in support of its fundraising and volunteer efforts—both within the Calhoun community and in the company’s current partnership with Feeding America.

As part of the award, Mannington donated $10,000 in Lumpkin’s name to support its neighbors in need: $5,000 to Feeding America and $5,000 to a local nonprofit of Lumpkin’s choosing. She selected Voluntary Action Center, a food bank and community kitchen in Calhoun. In addition, Lumpkin received a custom glass award created by Dan Cutrone, a renowned glass artist.

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