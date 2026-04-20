Industry preps for milestone anniversary

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostIndustry preps for milestone anniversary

Industry preps for milestone anniversaryThe United States will officially celebrate its 250th anniversary later this year. The country’s semi-quincentennial provides flooring interests with a unique opportunity to promote and sell American-made products.

Some iconic American companies like Coca-Cola and Disney are planning extensive celebrations, product launches and community initiatives to commemorate the milestone. As for flooring, some retailers are looking to leverage their Made-in-USA story, touting products in their showrooms and the many advantages that come with domestic production.

This 4/20 issue of FCNews is our annual Made in USA edition. In it we cover the country’s anniversary, reshoring initiatives and much more.

For the full content, see the 4/20 digital edition of FCNews.

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April 20, 2026

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