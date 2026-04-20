Industry preps for milestone anniversary

The United States will officially celebrate its 250th anniversary later this year. The country’s semi-quincentennial provides flooring interests with a unique opportunity to promote and sell American-made products.

Some iconic American companies like Coca-Cola and Disney are planning extensive celebrations, product launches and community initiatives to commemorate the milestone. As for flooring, some retailers are looking to leverage their Made-in-USA story, touting products in their showrooms and the many advantages that come with domestic production.

This 4/20 issue of FCNews is our annual Made in USA edition. In it we cover the country’s anniversary, reshoring initiatives and much more.

For the full content, see the 4/20 digital edition of FCNews.