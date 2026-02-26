Flooring Stores United partners with Reach Social

Atlanta, Ga.—Flooring Stores United (FSU), a retail selling system built exclusively for independent flooring retailers, announced a strategic collaboration with Reach Social, a performance-driven social media marketing agency, to further strengthen digital visibility, lead generation and brand positioning for FSU dealers nationwide.

This collaboration brings together FSU’s exclusive brands, limited distribution model and synchronized online-to-showroom experience with Reach Social’s expertise in paid social strategy, creative execution and measurable campaign performance.

“Our mission has always been simple, help local flooring retailers make more money by simplifying the buying journey,” said Neil Daley, founder and CEO of Flooring Stores United. “By aligning with Reach Social, we are amplifying the digital side of our retail selling system and ensuring our dealers’ exclusive territories are fully leveraged online as well as in-store.”

A Unified Strategy: Digital Marketing + Retail Selling System

FSU’s retail selling system connects in-store merchandising with a robust digital experience, including product-rich websites, room visualizers, online sample ordering and appointment scheduling. This seamless path from click to close has proven to significantly improve conversion rates when paired with visualization and sampling tools, according to Daley.

Through this collaboration, Reach Social aims to:

Develop and manage targeted social media campaigns promoting FSU’s exclusive brands

Drive qualified traffic into protected dealer territories

Support showroom events, seasonal promotions, and brand-specific campaigns

Optimize ad performance through ongoing testing and reporting

The result is a tighter feedback loop between advertising, website engagement and in-store sales performance.

“We’re genuinely excited about this partnership with Flooring Stores United,” said Shannon Vogel, owner and founder of Reach Social. “FSU has built something really powerful for independent retailers, and our job is to help amplify that online. This collaboration is about helping dealers win.

Protecting margin, driving demand

FSU is built around exclusive territories, simplified merchandising and minimum advertised price enforcement, all designed to increase retailer margin and reduce cross-shopping. According to Daley, FSU retailers consistently outperform industry average gross profit margins through limited distribution and private-label brand strategy.

By pairing Reach Social’s campaign precision with FSU’s exclusive zip code structure, dealers can drive demand into their protected markets without competing against neighboring retailers carrying the same products.

Built for the independent retailer

At its core, FSU exists for one customer, the local flooring retailer. This collaboration reinforces that commitment by giving dealers access to:

High-impact creative assets aligned with FSU brand standards

Data-informed audience targeting

Consistent brand storytelling across platforms

Clear attribution between digital marketing and showroom activity

“This is about empowering independent retailers with the same level of digital sophistication as national players, without sacrificing margin or brand integrity,” Daley said. “We want our dealers to be the disruptors, not the disrupted.”