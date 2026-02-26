Interface launches noravant, PVC-free rubber flooring

Atlanta—Interface, a global flooring and sustainability leader, expanded its rubber portfolio with noravant, billed as a first-of-its-kind PVC-free resilient flooring solution combining high performance, bold design flexibility and a low carbon footprint. The initial product, noravant timber, features a woodgrain design in rubber flooring and is available in the Americas and select EMEA markets. This launch broadens the options available in Interface’s rubber portfolio, which now includes noraplan, norament and noravant.

With innovative technology behind its design flexibility, noravant allows designers to specify rubber in more spaces within high-performing environments—from patient rooms and classrooms to waiting areas, corridors and more.

“noravant is a major breakthrough in flooring—there’s now a PVC-free resilient product that combines superior performance with unmatched design flexibility, all while maintaining a low carbon footprint,” said Anne Marie Lisko, vice president of global product category management at Interface. “Our R&D, manufacturing, product and design teams have been working on this groundbreaking platform for quite some time, conducting extensive in-market tests to ensure it meets our quality and performance standards. Building on more than 70 years of expertise in the rubber category, noravant adds to our portfolio of hardworking rubber flooring solutions.”

Key benefits of noravant:

No PVC: Delivers the additional PVC-free resilient offerings customers want.

Design flexibility: Brings more design possibilities to the rubber category.

High performance: Offers easy maintenance and improved resistance to chemicals, stains and wear.

Longevity: Has a service lifetime of up to 35 years.

Low carbon footprint: Helps reduce a project’s environmental impact.

Rubber reimagined

noravant is the result of dedicated R&D and product engineering innovation focused on pushing the boundaries of possibility within the rubber category:

Features an innovative multi-layered construction that delivers the performance benefits of nora rubber flooring, greater design freedom with on-trend aesthetics and enhanced sustainability.

Stands up to demanding interiors thanks to ShieldForm, a proprietary advanced surface technology that provides best-in-class chemical and stain resistance, effortless cleaning and long-term durability

noravant was born out of the need for more design flexibility in rubber flooring. The woodgrain design of noravant timber makes it ideal for demanding spaces that require elevated looks:

Offers biophilic-inspired visuals to support occupant well-being across multiple industries.

Features a timeless oak pattern and foundational color palette made for today’s commercial spaces.

Serves as the platform’s initial product, with plans to add new styles in the future for greater design freedom.

“With noravant, we’re bringing disruptive design thinking and expertise in innovation to the rubber category,” said Kelly Simcox, head of global design at Interface. “We’ve already elevated our nora portfolio using innovative chip blends and nuanced color to generate marble- and terrazzo-inspired looks. noravant builds on this success and expands the creative potential of rubber even further. It’s a true design platform that empowers designers to create inspiring spaces—especially in healthcare where high performance is essential.”

Enhanced sustainability

noravant has one of the lowest carbon footprints in rubber, supporting Interface’s bold “all in” commitment to be carbon negative by 2040: