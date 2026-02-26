Karndean earns two Adex Platinum awards

Export, Pa.—Two more luxury vinyl collections from Karndean Designflooring have been honored with Adex Platinum awards. Knight Tile and Korlok Select are two of three collections that were updated with stylish new wood- and stone-inspired visuals in 2025, along with the Opus collection—which was announced as an Adex Platinum winner earlier in the year, making Karndean three-for-three for 2025 collection updates.

Adex Platinum awards are bestowed annually by Design Journal, a publication for designers and architects. A panel of industry professionals conducts all voting for the awards, which honor exceptional product and project design.

Jenne Ross, Karndean director of product, said the Adex awards ultimately reflect the luxury vinyl supplier’s commitment to retailers. “We’re proud to once again be recognized for the artistry and craftsmanship that sets our flooring apart,” she said. “We invest heavily in our processes to ensure Karndean retailers have the industry’s most beautifully crafted luxury vinyl in their showrooms and available to customers.”

Knight Tile

The Knight Tile collection is a showroom mainstay for Karndean retailers, consistently delivering sales since its introduction more than 25 years ago. Offering signature Karndean artistry in a product with a 12-mil wear layer, every wood and stone Knight Tile design is available in both glue down and rigid core. Like all Karndean luxury vinyl, the collection is backed by a lifetime residential warranty.

“Knight Tile has time-tested appeal with homeowners,” Ross said. “When you think about everything a homeowner might be considering—aesthetics, installation, durability, performance, price—this single collection is going to have great options for a lot of customers who come through the door.”

Korlok Select

Korlok Select is a WPC rigid core collection with a 20-mil wear layer. The 2025 color additions were carefully developed to refresh the collection based on emerging consumer preferences.

“We understand how essential the right color is for homeowners, and we’re happy to support our retailers by broadening the spectrum of options in their showrooms,” Ross said.

Korlok Select is manufactured with a 5G locking mechanism backed by a HoldFast lifetime residential warranty. Stone-inspired tiles in the collection feature InteGrout, a nonporous, stain-resistant edge that replicates the look of grout in an installed floor.

Inspired by reclaimed oak from the Netherlands, Leyster Oak captures the natural beauty of the wood’s knots and black marks on large 9 x 48 planks.

Better by design

Karndean Designflooring luxury vinyl captures the natural beauty of wood and stone in extraordinary detail. Combining artistry, craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, every wood and stone design is an original available exclusively from Karndean.

Unlike most luxury vinyl suppliers, Karndean develops and owns all of its wood and stone designs, curating the natural materials that inspire them from around the world. The Karndean product development team crafts the wood and stone to enhance the natural beauty, ultimately resulting in a visual on print film that becomes Karndean intellectual property.

The strict control in product development and manufacturing ensures that customers can count on Karndean for the industry’s most beautifully crafted luxury vinyl.