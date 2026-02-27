Retailers React: To what extent has the weather impacted your business?

By Ken Ryan
customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: to what extent has the weather impacted your business?

Here are their responses:

weather“We experienced the heaviest snowfall in 40 years, which forced us to close for that Saturday and the following Monday. Although still bitterly cold (for our region), we still had typical phone and foot traffic once we reopened. Although schools were closed significantly longer, we found the weather impact to be less than anticipated, thankfully.”

—John Bretzloff

Barefoot Flooring

Castle Hayne, N.C.

“We had a major ice/snowstorm that resulted in 76 roofs collapsing, with some total building loss due to the weight of the ice. Our showroom/office was closed for five days due to road conditions, parking lot and the concern of our roof as well. After the weather warmed business has picked up above average for this time of year.”

 

—Carlton Billingsley

Floors and More

Benton, Ark.

weather“The cold and snow have slowed our retail traffic the past couple of weeks. Luckily, we have had some large commercial projects come through that have kept our sales strong.”

Paul Deschenes

Schneider’s Flooring America

Vernon, Conn.

“It has definitely slowed things down a bit here with the ice and cold we had last month. We lost a week due to downed trees and power outages. It does seem February has started off at a pace that we can make it up.”

—Doug Peeples

Myers Flooring

Nashville, Tenn.

weather“Weather disruptions have been minimal. My installers were able to make it to my warehouse, and all installations were completed as planned. There were days where the foot traffic was hampered by the cold, but customers still came in later. They only delayed a few days until the weather broke.”

—Bob Gaither

The Carpet Gallery of Akron

Akron, Ohio

