Best of NeoCon 2026 awards submissions now open

By FCNews Staff
Chicago—One of the commercial design industry’s premier awards program, Best of NeoCon, is open for product submissions. Since 1990, the competition has served as a cornerstone of design excellence, honoring holistic, leading-edge solutions that advance performance, sustainability, innovation and user experience within the built environment.

Adding to its robust roster of 46 categories across the workplace, healthcare, hospitality and education sectors, this year’s competition will feature expanded lighting categories aligned with the debut of Illuminate at NeoCon—a show-within-a-show that’s dedicated to lighting innovation.

“Rooted in design advancement, Best of NeoCon convenes a jury of industry leaders and visionary entrants who are actively defining the future of commercial landscapes,” said Eileen McMorrow, director of the Best of NeoCon program. “Each year, the breadth and depth of submissions continue to reflect an industry that’s evolving quickly, underscoring design’s essential role in spatial experience, wellness, efficiency and artistic expression.”

Before NeoCon, all entries are reviewed in person at The Mart by a multidisciplinary jury composed of approximately 50 architects, designers, facility managers and industry decision makers. Jurors are selected for their expertise in specification, design leadership and operational performance across commercial design sectors. The hands-on evaluation process directly encourages meaningful dialogue between jurors and manufacturers. Jurors for the 2026 program will be announced in April.

Awards ceremony and recognition

The Best of NeoCon Awards Ceremony takes place on the morning of Monday, June 8, at The Mart in Chicago and officially kicks off NeoCon 2026, which runs June 8-10 (with a new Preview Day on June 7). Competing for Gold, Silver and Best of Competition honors, alongside distinctions for Innovation, Sustainability and Business Impact, 2026 winners will join an esteemed lineup of past honorees, including leaders like Andreu World, Davis Furniture, HALCON, Haworth and Momentum.

Business Impact Awards

Entrants may also opt into the prestigious Business Impact Awards, which recognize products with the potential to drive measurable business outcomes—enhancing workflows, reducing costs and/or optimizing space. Submissions are vetted by facility managers, end users, real estate planners and specifiers, and the finalists are evaluated on-site by a panel of leading business journalists. Previous jurors have represented notable publications including Fast Company, Bloomberg CityLab, Crain’s Chicago Business, Forbes, Newsweek, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, among others.

The return of People’s Choice Awards

For the second year, the People’s Choice Awards will once again give the design community a voice. Following the June 8 awards ceremony, attendees will vote online or on-site via QR codes for their favorite Best of NeoCon honorees. Five People’s Choice winners will be announced at the BIFMA breakfast and across NeoCon’s social media channels on Wednesday, June 10.

Submission rules, deadlines and fees

Best of NeoCon submissions are open exclusively to NeoCon 2026 exhibitors via the online awards portal. Eligible products must have entered the U.S. market since June 2025, be on display at NeoCon 2026, and must not have been submitted to Best of NeoCon 2025.

Entry submission deadlines and fees are as follows:

  • March 1-31 (early):          $900 per entry
  • April 1-30 (standard):     $1,000 per entry
  • May 1-20 (late):               $1,100 per entry
  • Business Impact Opt-In:  $500 per entry

More information on categories, criteria, and the submission process is available at neocon.com/awards/best-of-neocon.

