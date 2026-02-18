NeoCon 2026 announces keynote speakers

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNeoCon 2026 announces keynote speakers

Chicago—NeoCon 2026 will welcome three keynote speakers for its 57th edition, highlighting new perspectives on innovation, leadership and the future of design. The presentations will take place June 8-10 at the NeoCon Presentation Studio.

Programming registration for NeoCon 2026 opens April 1.

Jessica Matthewa“Find Your Fight: The Power of Taking It Personally”

Jessica Matthews, founder and CEO of O. Labs, will present this keynote on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. CDT.

Matthews will discuss how groundbreaking innovation often emerges from struggle, uncertainty and personal motivation. Through stories and practical insights, she will challenge leaders to stop playing it safe and instead take ownership of the problems they seek to solve.

Nick Foster“Resetting How We Think About the Future”

Nick Foster, futures designer and former head of design at Google X, will present this keynote on Tuesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. CDT.

Rather than offering predictions, Foster will encourage attendees to reconsider how they imagine and evaluate the future. His presentation will invite the NeoCon community to pause and rethink how to prepare for the evolving built environment.

David “Shingy” Shing“Design for an Evolving World”

David “Shingy” Shing, creative advisor and cultural strategist and former digital prophet at AOL, will present this keynote on Wednesday, June 10, at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

Shing will explore how accelerating technology and cultural shifts are reshaping how people live, work and connect. His keynote will examine how organizations, spaces and design systems can adapt to rapid change.

Previous article
Coverings 2026 commemorates National Tile Day with top tile trends

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Press Release

Coverings 2026 commemorates National Tile Day with top tile trends

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas--Coverings, North America’s largest international showcase of ceramic tile and natural stone, has released the top 10 tile trends for 2026 in honor...
Read more
News

Virginia Tile expands Midwest distribution with Uzin, Wolff Tools

FCNews Staff - 0
Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile announced it is now an authorized distributor of Uzin installation systems and Wolff Tools throughout Michigan and Illinois. “Adding Uzin and Wolff...
Read more
Carpet

Carpet: Higher end, luxury products still dominate

Ken Ryan - 0
Just as affluent consumers—the top 10%-20% of earners—are propping up the U.S. economy, accounting for nearly half of all consumer spending, the residential carpet...
Read more
News

WFCA launches SEAL2 leadership program

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) introduced SEAL2, a new three-day, in-person leadership program available to leaders across the industry. The program equips professionals...
Read more
News

Mirage unveils Bluum, 2026 new product lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges, Quebec—Mirage introduced its 2026 lineup, highlighted by the updated Bluum Collection and five new colors: Charlottetown, Cotton Candy, Graduation, La Jolla and Snuggle....
Read more
News

NWFA completes 84th R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) provided wood flooring for its 84th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X