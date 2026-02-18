NeoCon 2026 announces keynote speakers

Chicago—NeoCon 2026 will welcome three keynote speakers for its 57th edition, highlighting new perspectives on innovation, leadership and the future of design. The presentations will take place June 8-10 at the NeoCon Presentation Studio.

Programming registration for NeoCon 2026 opens April 1.

“Find Your Fight: The Power of Taking It Personally”

Jessica Matthews, founder and CEO of O. Labs, will present this keynote on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. CDT.

Matthews will discuss how groundbreaking innovation often emerges from struggle, uncertainty and personal motivation. Through stories and practical insights, she will challenge leaders to stop playing it safe and instead take ownership of the problems they seek to solve.

“Resetting How We Think About the Future”

Nick Foster, futures designer and former head of design at Google X, will present this keynote on Tuesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. CDT.

Rather than offering predictions, Foster will encourage attendees to reconsider how they imagine and evaluate the future. His presentation will invite the NeoCon community to pause and rethink how to prepare for the evolving built environment.

“Design for an Evolving World”

David “Shingy” Shing, creative advisor and cultural strategist and former digital prophet at AOL, will present this keynote on Wednesday, June 10, at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

Shing will explore how accelerating technology and cultural shifts are reshaping how people live, work and connect. His keynote will examine how organizations, spaces and design systems can adapt to rapid change.