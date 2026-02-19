Setting the vision: Sunil Palakodati

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured CompanySetting the vision: Sunil Palakodati

FCNews’ Steven Feldman and Ken Ryan recently caught up with Artivo Surfaces CEO, Sunil Palakodati to discuss his role. Sunil Palakodati

Distribution has seen its share of consolidation. Should we expect to see more of this?

We believe consolidation will continue, and it’s largely driven by fragmentation in the industry and benefits of scale and evolution of technology. Customers today expect deeper inventory, faster fulfillment, national reach and integrated digital and logistics capabilities, which are increasingly difficult for smaller, fragmented distributors to deliver efficiently.

Scale enables centralized shared services, stronger investment in technology and data platforms and more resilient nationwide supply chains—along with broader and more sophisticated product portfolios. When done well, consolidation doesn’t just create a larger organization, it results in a higher-performing partner that can deliver more consistent value to customers.

How were you able to successfully integrate Virginia Tile, Galleher and Tom Duffy into the overall Artivo family?

Integration is an ongoing journey focused on building long-term capability. We’re aligning our shared services: brand strategy, marketing, sales support, products, technology tools and logistics while preserving the unique strengths of each company.

By integrating thoughtfully and prioritizing the customer experience at every step, we’re creating a platform where each brand performs better together than it could on its own. As we are integrating change is inevitable; however, we are focused on improving customer service levels as well as protecting and preserving our culture.

Amid all the change, how do you keep the momentum going?

We lead with a clear, long-term strategy and stay flexible in how we execute it. Our tactics evolve based on customers’ needs and realities, but our direction remains consistent while the path is negotiable.

Most importantly, our culture and the people who embody it drive momentum. By investing in our people and fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous learning, we give teams the tools, clarity and support to lead through change and drive progress together.

More acquisition targets ahead?

We will continue to evaluate opportunities that strengthen capacity, capability or market reach where it aligns with our strategy. We will remain opportunistic and remain long-term fit oriented with our targets.

What does your crystal ball say about the flooring market in 2026?

While no one can predict the market, we are assuming that in 2026 the residential business will remain soft in the first half with improvement expected later in the year, resulting in performance that’s likely flat overall. We’re cautiously optimistic that demand will hold, but the overarching priority is staying agile as the market evolves.

Final comments?

The industry is navigating turbulence with economic uncertainty, tariffs, evolving technology, shifting supply chains and fluctuating consumer confidence. In times like this, what matters most is staying committed to serving customers, investing in and developing our people and preserving a strong culture.

Previous article
NeoCon 2026 announces keynote speakers
Next article
Setting the vision: Steve DeCarlo

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

5 designer trends

FCNews Staff - 0
Trendspotting is more than just identifying the designs that are hot today, it’s also about peering into the future to see what’s waiting around...
Read more
Installation

TotalWorx Accessories launches RockHold adhesive

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—TotalWorx Accessories, the installation accessories brand of Shaw Industries, has launched RockHold, a new high-performance resilient flooring adhesive product under its LokWorx locking systems...
Read more
Featured Post

Bringing fashion to the floor

FCNews Staff - 0
What starts on the runway rarely stays there. As fashion embraces bolder colors, patterns and textures, those same ideas are inspiring a new approach...
Read more
Videos

Roomvo/QFloors testimonials: Pioneer Carpet One

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/Sku6Rbq5a60 With two 50-year-old flooring stores in Idaho, Elizabeth discusses what makes the operations tick—including how Roomvo technology has helped the retailer succeed across the...
Read more
Featured Company

Setting the vision: Steve DeCarlo

Steve Feldman - 0
FCNews’ Steven Feldman and Ken Ryan recently caught up with Somerset/ Boen CEO, Steve DeCarlo to discuss his role. How does your diverse background...
Read more
News

NeoCon 2026 announces keynote speakers

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—NeoCon 2026 will welcome three keynote speakers for its 57th edition, highlighting new perspectives on innovation, leadership and the future of design. The presentations...
Read more

As seen in

January 26, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X