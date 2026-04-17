Flooring Sustainability Summit unveils 2026 A&D Awards program

Washington, D.C.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit announced its 2026 Architecture & Design Awards program. The initiative marks its second year and expands recognition across the industry. It highlights projects, people and firms advancing sustainability through flooring and surface design.

The 2026 program adds two new honors. These include Person of the Year and Architecture/Design Firm of the Year. The additions expand the program beyond project recognition. They also spotlight leadership and firm-wide commitment to sustainable design.

As sustainability continues to shape the built environment, the awards highlight the role of flooring and material innovation. These efforts support healthier and higher-performing spaces. Submissions are open through May 18, 2026. Entry is free and open to qualified participants across the industry. Architects, designers and firms are encouraged to submit projects and leadership initiatives.

The Summit also called on manufacturers and material suppliers to promote the awards to their A&D clients. The goal is to help identify eligible projects. Winning submissions offer a platform to showcase how products contribute to measurable sustainability outcomes.

“These awards underscore the power of collaboration across the industry,” said Bill Griese, Summit chairman. “This program celebrates the partnerships across the flooring, surfaces, architecture and design value chain that are driving more sustainable spaces.”

Award categories:

Project of the Year

Person of the Year (new for 2026)

Architecture/Design Firm of the Year (new for 2026)

Key dates

Submission deadline: May 18, 2026

Winner notification: June 15, 2026

Awards ceremony: July 15, 2026

Winners of the A&D Awards program will receive complimentary registration to the Summit. They will also receive onstage recognition in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will take place during an evening reception at the American Institute of Architects’ Global Campus for Architecture and Design. Winners will gain industry-wide visibility.