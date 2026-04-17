MSI opens Suffolk showroom and distribution center

Suffolk, Va.—MSI announced the grand opening of its newest showroom and distribution center here.

The new location marks a major step in MSI’s growth and investment in the region. The 550,000-square-foot facility expands service and improves access for customers. It also increases inventory and speeds up delivery across the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

MSI said the new center strengthens its distribution network. It also supports local economic development through job creation and regional growth.

The company will host a grand opening event on April 21, 2026, from 1 to 7 p.m. Attendees can expect raffles, food, facility tours and giveaways. MSI will also offer exclusive promotions during the event.

Emily Holle, senior director of trend and design at MSI, will host seminars throughout the day. She will share design trends, strategies and insights for creating impactful spaces. The sessions aim to help attendees gain ideas and connect with industry professionals.

“Our Suffolk location is designed to deliver more than just products—it offers a complete experience,” said Zachery Chavis, operations director at MSI Suffolk. “From hands-on showroom inspiration to streamlined distribution, we’re creating a space that empowers our customers to bring their visions to life.”