MSI opens new Jacksonville showroom

By FCNews Staff
Jacksonville, Fla.— MSI announced the opening of its new 10,000-square-foot showroom here. The opening marks a key milestone as MSI expands its presence in Northeast Florida and brings design-driven surface solutions to the local market.

“We’re excited to introduce the Jacksonville community to MSI’s newest showroom,” said Shaun Skinner, branch leader. “This location brings the quality, innovation and design inspiration our customers expect directly to Jacksonville. We look forward to celebrating our grand opening later this year.”
The showroom features a wide selection of premium products, including Everlife Waterproof Flooring with porcelain and luxury vinyl tile collections, Q Quartz and W Luxury Genuine Hardwood. Select hardscaping offerings include Arterra Porcelain Pavers, Rockmount Veneers and stacked stone collections.
Designed for designers, builders, contractors and homeowners, the space offers a hands-on experience with MSI’s newest and most popular products. Visitors can explore the showroom and experience MSI’s product lineup firsthand. MSI said it plans additional celebrations in the coming months and will host an official ribbon-cutting and grand opening event later this summer.
