Under-the-radar brands rise to the occasion

What’s in a name? A lot, as it turns out. That’s why so many up-and-coming brands are looking to make waves in the market by elevating their profile and touting their respective strengths and advantages. For this special features, FCNews editors identified nearly a dozen brands looking to transcend from “under the radar” to top of mind for specialty retailers and distributors. Here’s a look at emerging brands that retailers and distributors need to know now:

Ado Floor

Most specialty flooring retailers and distributors associate SPC production with China or Southeast Asia—and rightly so given the advance head start that manufacturers in that region of the globe got on the rest of the SPC-producing world. But one SPC producer that you might not have heard about hails from Turkey—a country whose biggest export category is actually vehicles and automotive parts.

That company is Ado Floor, Turkey’s first SPC vinyl flooring producer. The brand operates under the Ado Group, an entity that brings more than 70 years of industrial experience to the global flooring industry. Operating from state-of-the-art facilities with a total production capacity of nearly 130 million square feet, Ado Floor has been producing SPC for more than 10 years. Backed by strong production capabilities and a customer-focused approach, Ado Floor strives to deliver high-quality flooring solutions to both domestic and international markets.

Founded in Antalya, Ado Group has grown into a global organization with production facilities around the world. In 2015, the group expanded its operations into the flooring sector by establishing the Ado Floor brand. Today, Ado Floor exports its products to more than 60 countries, continuously strengthening its global presence and brand recognition. In recent years the company has ramped up efforts to build greater awareness of both its brand and its manufacturing prowess to the North American market.

Canopy/International Flooring Co.

Initially bursting onto the scene in 2024, International Flooring Co. (IFC) has carved out a niche within the hard surface sector, particularly in the resurgent WPC sub-category. But unlike other brands that are taking a “buckshot” approach to the market by making their product available to any and all who wish to sell it and primarily competing on price, IFC is looking to leverage its pedigree in manufacturing innovation and design by developing strong partnerships with the right retailers.

“We are focused on limited distribution opportunities and will focus on going deeper with our retail partners to help bring them total flooring solutions,” Julian Dossche, IFC president, told FCNews.

While many suppliers in the industry were chasing market share in the SPC sector, IFC never took its eye off the WPC prize. That should come as no surprise given the fact that Julian and William Dossche are the sons of Piet Dossche, considered by many as the father of WPC. “Piet Dossche is the original founder and inventor of the WPC product line, and with him as a strong advisor and leader to IFC it is only right for us to continue on his legacy,” Julian Dossche stated.

With that experience in its arsenal, IFC has launched several products into the market, including its Canopy brand available to exclusive dealers throughout the country. “We believe WPC will take back some share and cement itself as a product that will continue to provide value to the overall resilient category,” Julian Dossche stated. “We know the product from its origin and will continue to focus on lifting the WPC category up.”

Home Legend

For more than 20 years, Home Legend has developed innovative, on-trend hard surface flooring products, primarily on a private-label basis for distributors and big-box stores. The company, which also markets under the Eagle Creek brand, specializes in engineered hardwood, bamboo, laminate and vinyl flooring (both SPC and WPC). Home Legend combines luxury and performance to deliver quality products that are third-party certified for safety and durability. Thanks to its vertically integrated supply chain and strategic OEM/ODM partners, it can handle large production runs.

In fact, Home Legend operates 18 OEM facilities in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia, producing more than 320 million square feet of SPC. On top of that, the company’s executive management team boasts more than 150 years of combined experience in merchandising, production, operations, sales and marketing. The company continues to experience significant growth as it looks to further build its brand in the U.S. by developing programs for both the specialty retailer and home center channels.

Infinity Floor

The name might be somewhat new to some, but the management team—led by Tyler Geren, CEO—is not. Formerly CEO of Bella Flooring Group, Geren brings a working knowledge of today’s most popular resilient offerings: SPC, WPC and LVT/P as well as laminate. The company offers a broad selection of flooring products tailored for both residential and commercial projects. From versatile styles to durable materials, its portfolio ensures the ideal solution for any space or application.

Moreover, Infinity Floor strives to help its partners stand out in a competitive field and attract more consumers via exclusive, high-quality offerings that give dealers a distinct edge. Whether large or small, all dealers can take advantage of private labeling options for samples, adding a personalized touch that enhances brand identity and sets them apart from the competition.

Following on its Surfaces debut in 2025, this year the company returned with a bigger, more impactful space with a key message focused on new and existing customers alike: “We are focused on meeting the flooring industry’s needs with reliable inventory, innovative solutions and a forward-thinking approach,” Geren said. “Our goal is to be a steady partner, delivering quality you can count on and solutions that help your business move forward.”

Lux Flooring

Lux Flooring, an emerging player in the SPC arena and, now, laminate and engineered hardwood, continues to build its presence at shows like Surfaces each year. Through its booth presentation, marketing materials and overall identity, the company has developed a reputation for upscale style and design.

The company’s roots are in SPC, and that’s where it looks to dominate and differentiate. All of the company’s SPC offerings comprise 22-mil virgin stone vs. recycled stone, including a new line of embossed-in-registered SPC luxury vinyl. “We believe we have a superior product because of our choice to use virgin stone,” said Jesse Woodrow, CEO. “When retailers explain to a potential buyer about the benefits of buying hardwood, you might hear them use the expression, ‘A tree has no repeats.’ I wanted to get as close to that as we could with our new EIR line.”

Additionally, Lux added Diamond Dust to its SPC’s layer coating, which adds to the durability, sustainability and dependability of the product’s wear layer. “A 22-mil wear layer with Diamond Dust sets us apart from everybody else,” Woodrow noted, adding that Lux Flooring’s products are backed by a lifetime residential limited warranty, coupled with a 15-year commercial warranty.

Retailers that carry the line attest to both the product’s attributes as well as the ease of doing business with Lux. “Lux Flooring is one of the best lines for the price, the colors and the quality,” said Jimmy Poulos, founder and owner of Flooring 101, based in Oxnard, Calif. “I’ve never had one complaint regarding the quality of the product.”

Parador

The Parador brand might not be on most specialty retailers’ radar given its focus on commercial flooring products, but its designs are noteworthy nonetheless.

While it brings 50 years of global excellence in the flooring industry, the Parador brand is a new entrant into the U.S. commercial market. At NeoCon 2025, the company showcased several lines, including its Modular ONE, a PVC-free resilient flooring. Modular One is water-resistant and almost impossible to distinguish from real wood in terms of look and feel, according to the Germany-based company. In addition to oak decors, it also comes in stone and concrete formats.

Beyond its manufacturing prowess, the company is also known for its environmentally friendly focus. For example, Parador’s new 320,000-square-foot solar energy system enables the company to generate a large proportion of its power from renewable sources. “Those who know our brand, they know it for design, they know it for innovation—and you have to earn that,” said Neel Bradham, CEO. “We feel like we’ve got a good foundation we can bring into the U.S. market.”

Responsive Industries

Responsive Industries, which started serving wholesalers with a host of high-quality, sourced resilient products under the Impact brand in the wake of the pandemic, operated under a business model that served it well in challenging times. “We have the manufacturing depth and product breadth to compete with anyone in this industry—but we operate with the relationship model of a family business that genuinely needs to earn your trust and keep it,” said Rishabh Agarwal, chairman and president.

Now, the company is doubling down on that model by targeting select business partners while leveraging the power of not only brand reputation but relationships as well.

“Our model is built around the distributor,” Agarwal explained. “We have distributor relationships in 70-plus countries, many of them spanning decades. Those do not happen by accident. Our distributor is our customer—that relationship is the center of our business model, not a part of it. We offer two clean paths: stocked product shipping domestically from South Carolina, or container-direct programs straight to their DC—their choice, their workflow. Everything is set up to make the distributor’s job easier, not harder.”

Toucan/Triforest

Talk about making a big splash as an up-and-coming brand. It seemed like only a few years ago that Triforest, a Canadian company with Chinese ownership, began showing up at Surfaces with increasingly larger and more prominent booth spaces each successive year. Now the company is demonstrating its serious intent to service the North American market with the start up of a brand new, state-of-the-art SPC plant in Ontario, Canada—the first in the country, according to the company.

“The launch of this new production line not only strengthens our capacity to serve the Canadian and international markets with high-performance flooring solutions, but also furthers our contribution to the global export of Canadian value-added products,” said Joyce Zhang, general manager.

Triforest launches its North American SPC production with the ability to manufacture about 70 containers per month, according to Zhang. That equates to about 21 million feet per year. While many companies have had their share of challenges with their North American SPC startups, Zhang is convinced Triforest has a distinct advantage because it is replicating what it has been doing in China for the last 10 years. “We have already established quality control with our 30-year experience, and we have almost 10 years of experience in China manufacturing SPC,” Zhang stated. “Also, we brought over the technician who has been in charge of our extruding and profiling in China.”

Triforest was established in 2013 as a Chinese manufacturer of laminate panels and flooring. In 2021 it launched its Canadian laminate production line to serve North America and reach the global market. Family owned and operated, the company now maintains eight warehouses across Canada and two in the U.S.: Chicago and City of Industry, Calif.

Titan Surfaces

Titan Surfaces, a company FCNews named as an “emerging brand” in 2025, continues to demonstrate why it’s garnering well-deserved attention. The young brand carved out a niche in the WPC market and continues to make quite the statement in the process—especially at shows like TISE.

No surprise that Titan Surfaces—a rising star in the WPC area—drew customers looking for the latest innovations that category has to offer. “We’re a WPC house first and foremost,” Jason Smith, vice president of sales, told FCNews. “As the category of luxury vinyl has evolved, we have so much confidence in WPC as far as the performance and durability—it’s less problematic. Also, how it looks. The strength of our visuals is our main message to our customers, whether it be dealers and or distributors.”

While some companies have pivoted back to WPC as a result of well-publicized shortcomings pertaining to low-end, poor-quality SPC in particular, Titan Surfaces has long been a proponent of quality WPC. “Obviously we sell some SPC like everybody else, but most of our line is WPC,” Smith stated. “We’ve built our line around WPC, and we’re actually going to expand it in the near future. That reflects our confidence in that particular category and how it performs.”

Van Dyck Flooring

In an age where products are sourced from all over the globe with little oversight or chain of custody, it’s refreshing to see there are still companies that operate responsibly. Case in point is Van Dyck Flooring, which had an impressive showing at Surfaces last month. The supplier of quality engineered hardwood purchases its materials only from FSC- or PEFC-certified suppliers, and it verifies the legitimacy of the wood to ensure all the raw materials utilized in its products conform accordingly.

TrueTouch Floors

TrueTouch Floors first began making waves in the market with its breakthrough MonoTech technology, billed as a new category of engineered flooring made without adhesives, plasticizers or environmentally harmful materials. But it’s far from a one-trick pony, according to Josh McGrane, managing partner. The company, which sources quality products from around the globe, wants the industry to know it’s active in most of today’s popular hard surface categories. This includes laminate, engineered wood, SPC, WPC, rigid core hybrids and, of course, the latest iterations in MonoTech.

“Our message to the market is ‘we’re going to keep innovating,’” McGrane said. “In fact, we’re actually getting ready to launch a new carbon-based core. It’s the closest thing to an SPC, but it features another layer to deflect water. It’s the first SPC that I know of that has an AC5 rating, and there’s no acclimation needed; most products require 48 hours. You can just take it out of the box and put it in.”