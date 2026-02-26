Tile: Advancements lure homeowners back

By Megan Salzano-Birch
As tile continues to compete with other hard surface categories, suppliers are leaning heavily into advanced performance technologies to strengthen its value proposition. From built-in antimicrobial protection that supports long-term cleanability to enhanced slip resistance engineered for outdoor applications, today’s tile is designed to perform as well as it looks. These innovations reflect a broader industry commitment to durability, safety and low maintenance—attributes that resonate strongly with homeowners seeking products that deliver beyond aesthetics.

Texture

New texturizing technologies are closing the gap between visual realism and tactile authenticity in ceramic tile. Through these advanced technologies digital surfaces not only replicate the look of natural wood and stone but also mirror their feel. Grain patterns align with texture, veining carries dimension and surface variation adds depth, creating a more convincing in-room experience.

Cleanability

As consumers place greater emphasis on health, hygiene and ease of maintenance, cleanability has become a critical selling point for ceramic tile. Advancements such as antimicrobial surface technologies are elevating tile’s performance throughout the home. These innovations help inhibit the growth of bacteria, simplify routine maintenance and preserve appearance over time.

Daltile’s Defend by Microban eliminates 99% of bacteria on the tile surface. Shown is Calligo.

Additional applications

Recent advancements in outdoor tile technology are redefining where the category can perform, both inside and outside the home. Enhanced slip-resistance and better weather tolerance have made tile a viable solution for patios, pool surrounds, outdoor kitchens and transitional living spaces. As indoor/outdoor design continues to influence residential construction, these performance upgrades are giving retailers greater confidence to recommend tile in areas that once seemed unattainable.

