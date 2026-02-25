Wonder Porcelain promotes Dave Godlewski to vp sales role

Lebanon, Tenn.—Wonder Porcelain, a leading American porcelain tile manufacturer, announced the promotion of Dave Godlewski to vice president of sales and marketing – independent channel.

“This promotion reflects Dave’s leadership, vision, and the meaningful impact he has made on our organization in a short period of time,” said Jacky Huang, chief executive officer. “With a continued focus on domestic growth and strong distributor partnerships, we are confident that Wonder Porcelain will achieve further success under his expanded leadership.”

Godlewski joined Wonder Porcelain in 2024, bringing extensive expertise and a proven record of developing and leading high-performing sales organizations. Since joining the company, he has made significant contributions to advancing sales strategies and strengthening valued partnerships, effectively positioning Wonder Porcelain at the forefront of the industry.

Prior to this promotion, Godlewski served as director of sales for the U.S. and Canadian markets. In this role, he played an instrumental part in expanding Wonder Porcelain’s domestic presence, reinforcing relationships with existing distributors and establishing new strategic partners nationwide.

In his new role, Godlewski will maintain responsibility for the independent distributor channel and sales oversight, while now leading all marketing and product development initiatives. Additionally, he will head Wonder Porcelain’s expanding private label division, supporting strategic partners through customized solutions and market-driven innovation.

Beyond his responsibilities at Wonder Porcelain, Godlewski serves on the education committee of the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA), reflecting his commitment to industry advancement and professional development.

Wonder Porcelain looks forward to continued growth and innovation as it builds on its momentum within the North American market.