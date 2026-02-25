Wonder Porcelain promotes Dave Godlewski to vp sales role

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsWonder Porcelain promotes Dave Godlewski to vp sales role
Dave Godlewski
Dave Godlewski

Lebanon, Tenn.—Wonder Porcelain, a leading American porcelain tile manufacturer, announced the promotion of Dave Godlewski to vice president of sales and marketing – independent channel.

“This promotion reflects Dave’s leadership, vision, and the meaningful impact he has made on our organization in a short period of time,” said Jacky Huang, chief executive officer. “With a continued focus on domestic growth and strong distributor partnerships, we are confident that Wonder Porcelain will achieve further success under his expanded leadership.”

Godlewski joined Wonder Porcelain in 2024, bringing extensive expertise and a proven record of developing and leading high-performing sales organizations. Since joining the company, he has made significant contributions to advancing sales strategies and strengthening valued partnerships, effectively positioning Wonder Porcelain at the forefront of the industry.

Prior to this promotion, Godlewski served as director of sales for the U.S. and Canadian markets. In this role, he played an instrumental part in expanding Wonder Porcelain’s domestic presence, reinforcing relationships with existing distributors and establishing new strategic partners nationwide.

In his new role, Godlewski will maintain responsibility for the independent distributor channel and sales oversight, while now leading all marketing and product development initiatives. Additionally, he will head Wonder Porcelain’s expanding private label division, supporting strategic partners through customized solutions and market-driven innovation.

Beyond his responsibilities at Wonder Porcelain, Godlewski serves on the education committee of the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA), reflecting his commitment to industry advancement and professional development.

Wonder Porcelain looks forward to continued growth and innovation as it builds on its momentum within the North American market.

Previous article
E by Emser wins Best of IBS Award

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

E by Emser wins Best of IBS Award

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Emser Tile was honored with a Best of IBS Award for Martel, part of its E by Emser Tile line, at the 2026...
Read more
Column

How to dominate during this ongoing slump

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Last part in a series) Over the past several months, we’ve moved away from spray-and-pray advertising and laid out a complete Before, During and After...
Read more
Featured Post

Surfaces ’26: Wood vendors showcase category’s finest attributes

Reginald Tucker - 0
Las Vegas—A cursory glance at all the hardwood flooring products making their debut at Surfaces last month made one thing crystal clear: the category...
Read more
Column

Tips to overcome common staff problems in the trade

FCNews Columnist - 0
In the fast-paced and competitive floor covering industry, effective teamwork among staff is not optional—it is essential. From installation crews and sales professionals to...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Show buyers what’s possible

FCNews Staff - 0
  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCLiJUBz51M Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
Al's Column

In floor covering, it’s all about the relationships

FCNews Columnist - 0
I recently watched a powerful video from my good friend Bill Blackstock reflecting on his experience at TISE this year.  If you know Bill, you...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X