Alliance Flooring members fired up about the future

San Antonio—Alliance Flooring held its 29th annual convention here last week with a renewed focus on education, training and breakout sessions that focused on issues of concern for members.

The result was one of the more informative, interactive meetings the group has held. “We listened to the members,” Ryan Dunn, co-president and CEO, told FCNews. “This agenda is completely different than what we have done. We had one short general session when we normally do two. And then we scheduled the interactive forums, which we haven’t done before. Members are saying this is what they are asking for.”

The member-led forums, held on the final day of the convention, covered a range of topics, including: social media and digital marketing, claims, growth by expansion, the $3 million wall (and how to break through it), AI in your business, breaking into commercial work, multifamily specialization and getting more out of rebates. “It’s all about the member,” Dunn said. “We will never tell the member what to do, but we are there to help them every step of the way.”

That help includes the Perfect Home retail selling solution and technology platform that launched in 2023. This year, eight new wood programs were added. To date, hardwood represents just 4% of Alliance’s product mix but is an area of emphasis. “That number (4%) shocked me,” said Kevin Logue, co-president and CEO. “There is definitely room for growth with hardwood.”

Logue said Alliance held a wood showcase for members in Utah last summer but delayed the launch until this year.

As of now, carpet (40%) and resilient (37%) represent the lion’s share of Alliance Flooring’s portfolio, with both segments showing growth last year. According to Logue, resilient sales were up 15% year-over-year while carpet was up 4.5% year-over-year. Collectively, he noted, Alliance Flooring members were up 5.68% in sales in 2025, compared with the industry being down 7%. “We’re outpacing the industry, we’re outselling the industry,” Logue said. “We’re definitely selling more better goods.”

Perfect Home, which is geared toward better goods, is a big reason why Alliance members are seeing an uptick in their sales. As Logue explained, “Perfect Home is a selling solution that gives our dealers an advantage. It helps facilitate sales of higher-end products, especially carpet. But it’s also that we have a great group of dealers who grind and hustle and win business.”

That grind and hustle has continued in 2026 as Alliance members are up low single digits in sales. This despite high mortgage rates that have risen to well above 6% again and uncertainty created by the war in Iran. But inside the conference rooms at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, it was all positive energy. “Our members are fired up,” Dunn said.

Logue agreed, adding: “We’re bullish and optimistic about 2026. We feel there is a lot of pent-up demand that is going to break free. We must make sure our members are ready when it does break free.”

Member experience

In 2026, Alliance Flooring is launching a program/strategy it calls Member Experience. The initiative, headed by Rachel Stanley, vice president, is about listening to members and ensuring that every dealer in the group receives maximum value from Alliance Flooring. In a nutshell, it’s about giving them the tools to be successful.

Members often point to the group’s consistent outreach and communal spirit as reasons for their success. “We’ve been a member since 1999, so it’s obvious we love this group,” said Todd Ramsey, co-owner of 3Kings Flooring in Fort Wayne, Ind. “If you can’t be successful with the tools and knowledge and programs Alliance gives you, then you can’t be successful.”

Rhonda Compton, owner of Rocky Mountain Flooring, Twin Falls, Idaho, and a member since 2015, said: “I love everything about this group. They’re always thinking about the member and what they can do to help. The latest example was Perfect Home, which has been a nice addition to our showroom and helped increase our business.”

At convention Alliance Flooring welcomed 10 new flooring suppliers and three technology companies. One newcomer is Hallmark Home, which will offer cabinets, luxury vinyl plank and laminate to the group. “They’re a family-owned business that people respect and we’re a family-owned business,” said Mark Casper, vice president of sales and marketing for Hallmark. “You can immediately feel the kinship with their dealers.”

While welcoming the newcomers Alliance executives also lauded long-standing members like Karndean, which is their top hard surface supplier. “They’ve been a tremendous believer in what we are doing in Perfect Home,” Logue said of Karndean.

Monday’s session, Karndean CEO Bill Anderson talked about the bond his company has with Alliance Flooring.