Florim USA introduces digital texture glaze technology

Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA, a supplier of porcelain tile and manufacturer of the MILEstone brand, has introduced Digital Texture. This cutting-edge innovation marks a significant advancement for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the surface of tiles, creating a unique tactile experience, reminiscent of natural, random textures.

“We are excited to be the first U.S. porcelain tile manufacturer to introduce this new glazing technology,” said Rodolfo Panisi, president and CEO of Florim USA. “We began implementing it in 2023, as a key component of our modernization strategy. With its introduction, we are proud to be one of the most advanced porcelain tile manufacturers in North America and in a position to gain market share in today’s competitive marketplace.”

Digital Texture technology is said to produce dimensional surfaces with precision, realistic detail and movement. This advancement not only creates visual appeal but also optimizes production efficiency, reducing waste and increasing design flexibility. Digital Texture technology minimizes material use and energy consumption, aligning with Florim USA’s commitment to sustainability.