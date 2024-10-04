Florim USA wins TecnAwards 2024 for manufacturing

Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA’s factory here has received a TecnAwards 2024 for Best North American Manufacturing Plant: Innovation and Sustainability. The recognition was presented at the TecnA exhibition on Sept. 25, at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy—a global platform celebrating excellence in the global ceramic industry.

The award celebrates Florim USA for its factory, which the company said is not only a testament to its commitment to innovation but also supports its dedication to sustainability. The award acknowledges Florim USA’s ability to successfully combine cutting-edge manufacturing techniques with eco-conscious practices, in its effort to set a new standard for tile production in North America.

An achievement in innovation, sustainability

“We are proud and grateful to be recognized with the TecnAwards 2024 for our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Rodolfo Panisi, president and CEO, Florim USA. “This award highlights the exceptional work of our team and our continued focus on creating a manufacturing process that is not only technologically advanced but environmentally responsible.”

Florim USA’s manufacturing plant is also said to have become a beacon of technological excellence—blending sophisticated automation using the most current equipment available in the industry, resource efficiency and sustainable practices to produce high-quality porcelain tiles. As part of its ongoing mission, the company has also invested heavily in green energy initiatives, recycling practices and waste reduction programs as it strives to demonstrate a commitment to leaving a positive impact on the environment.

Recognition on a global stage

The TecnA exhibition—renowned for showcasing advancements in the ceramic and brick industries—brought together leaders from across the globe to celebrate technological achievements that are shaping the future of tile production. According to the company, receiving this award on such a prestigious platform reflects Florim USA’s leadership in the industry and its ongoing pursuit of excellence.

“The TecnAwards honor not just our commitment to sustainability, but the entire spirit of innovation that runs through our operations,” Panisi said. “From the production floor to the products we bring to market, we are constantly pushing boundaries to ensure we are leading the industry in both design and environmental stewardship.”

But according to the company, this achievement is only a stepping stone for Florim USA in accomplishing its goals. “We continue to build upon the leadership and fulfill the vision of Florim’s chairman, Claudio Lucchese, to create a legacy of eco-conscious initiatives that benefit the environment, the community our factory is in and society worldwide,” Panisi added. “This recognition strengthens our resolve to advance sustainable practices while striving for excellence in every aspect of our operations.”