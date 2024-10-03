Ecore named a finalist for Annual Citizens Awards

Lancaster, Pa.—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation named Ecore International a finalist in the 25th Annual Citizens Awards, a long-standing program that honors businesses for its leadership in solving the world’s biggest challenges. Ecore was nominated as a finalist for the Best Sustainability Program category for its efforts to reduce the adverse impacts of rubber waste, preserve resources and promote a circular economy through the company’s TRUcircularity program.

“Ecore is honored to be named a finalist for such a distinguished award that showcases our long-standing commitment to creating a sustainable ecosystem that minimizes waste and maximizes resource efficiency,” said Art Dodge, CEO of Ecore. “As North America’s largest manufacturer of recycled, scrap-tired derived rubber products—and an industry leader in recycled products technology, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of circular, efficient production processes and responsible resource management.”

The prestigious Citizens Awards program recognizes the most innovative and impactful initiatives that leverage a company’s talent, resources and expertise to improve communities.

Over the last 150 years, Ecore has built its circular business model by first transforming used tires into rubber surfacing and flooring applications thereby delaying rubber waste to landfills. Ecore’s hallmark initiative—the TRUcircularity program—goes a step further by fully closing the loop on end-of-life rubber. Through this program, Ecore reclaims rubber surfacing but also recycles it into new materials and products, creating a continuous cycle that prevents rubber from ever reaching landfills. By addressing the rubber industry’s most significant sustainability challenge, TRUcircularity is meant to ensure that rubber stays out of landfills indefinitely.

TRUcircularity is said to have demonstrated significant impact to communities across the spectrum of environmental, social and governance angles. Keeping rubber out of landfills reduces greenhouse gases and landfill burden in local municipalities. Processing rubber provides employment, while the next-in-life products like playground surfacing provide safe, healthy and appealing learning and play environments to support active communities.

Through this program and the company’s overall green initiatives, Ecore aims to lead the way by building an integrated circular industrial platform, ensuring that materials are reused, repurposed and recycled to support a more sustainable future. With this combination of innovative activities and collaborative efforts, Ecore is actively making efforts to pave the way for higher standards of environmental stewardship within the industry.

The winners of the 25th Annual Citizens Awards will be announced during the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Business Solves conference on October 29, 2024.