Adleta Corporation joins Southwest Flooring Market

Arlington, Texas—Flooring Markets has announced that Adleta Corporation—one of the top U.S. flooring distributors—will host its Winter Product Show at the Southwest Flooring Market from January 9 to 10, 2025. The event will be at the new Arlington Convention Center/Loews Arlington, held here.

“We are thrilled to add the Adleta Winter Product Show to the Southwest Flooring Market exhibitor line-up in January,” said Lori Kisner, managing partner for Market Maker Events and producers of the Flooring Markets. “Adleta attracts top dealers from the Southwest region, making it one of the strongest product shows in the area. Dealers will have fewer stops to make now that the Adleta Winter Product Show has moved to Arlington.”

David Whitehurst, senior vice president, sales and marketing at Adleta, added, “Adleta is looking forward to presenting our product range in this new exhibit space. We believe this relocation of the Adleta Winter Product show will enhance convenience for our customers when they come to visit us.”