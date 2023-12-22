2024 Flooring Markets provide big opportunities

It’s an exciting time to be in the flooring industry! Retailers around the country are scouting out new products, displays and selling systems to kick off the new year. Many view this time as an opportunity to spruce up their showrooms and/or tweak their product offerings to reflect the latest trends in their local markets.

That’s why it’s so important to participate in industry trade shows, especially the upcoming 2024 Market Maker Events. The first show, the Southwest Flooring Market, takes place Jan. 10–11 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It marks the second year we will be at this amazing venue, which is home to the World Series Champions, the Texas Rangers. Next up is the Southeast Flooring Market, which returns to the Gobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, from Feb. 7–8. The 2024 MME season winds down with the Gulf Coast Flooring Market, which takes place Feb. 28–29 at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi.

So, why should you attend the 2024 Flooring Markets? Following are some of the main reasons:

#1 Regional shows offer logistical advantages. Large, national conventions have their place and offer value to attendees, but the main advantage of a regional market is it allows participants to keep it local. With more and more events returning to an in-person format following the pandemic, retailers have to be more selective regarding the events they seek to participate in. Time spent out of the store or office is a burden for some small businesses; regional markets cut down on the amount of time spent traveling and attending a trade show.

#2 Face-to-face time with their manufacturer reps. For retailer store owners, department managers and sales reps, there’s nothing more valuable than meeting one on one with their manufacturer representatives. This gives them the opportunity to have substantive discussions about new products or programs, or hash out any issues they need to resolve with the vendors. Conversely, vendors stand to benefit as well. Our research shows the Flooring Markets provide a good “buyer-to-attendee” ratio, which is one of the main reasons why many of the same vendors return every year.

#3 Demonstrates support for industry at large. Although more people are attending in-person events, especially business meetings and conferences, we’re not exactly 100% recovered from COVID-19. As an event organizer, the more we provide value for both vendors and attendees, the more active participation we will see in regional events, which is good for the industry overall.

#4 Exclusive show specials. If you’re a retailer looking for sweet deals on overruns, discontinued items, etc., there’s no better place to find them than at the Flooring Markets. This has traditionally been a big draw for retailers, and it’s no different this time around.

#5 Access to new suppliers. While many attendees enjoy meeting with their longtime manufacturer reps, the Flooring Markets also give retailers an opportunity to meet with suppliers that they might not meet otherwise. In fact, 20% of vendors at the 2024 Southwest Flooring Market are new to the event and—for some—to the industry. These range from new hard surface suppliers to companies specializing in accessories and even technology.

Lori Kisner is co-managing partner of Market Maker Events. Visit flooringmarkets.com for more details or to register.