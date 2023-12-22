King Tile & Construction begins U.S. expansion

Raleigh, N.C.—King Tile & Construction of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has formally begun expansion into the U.S. market with the establishment of its leadership and installation teams here.

Founded in 2015, King Tile is one of the oldest firms in North America exclusively focused on the fabrication and installation of porcelain slabs in both residential and commercial applications.

For King Tile CEO, Clint Watson, known to followers on social media and in the tile industry as the TileFreak, bringing his porcelain slab business model to others is a dream years in the making. “I believe all contrators should have access to proper business fundamentals,” he said. “Providing a resource to help small business owners just like me properly run their business without having to give up the pride of ownership is why now was the right time to expand.”

As a managing partner of U.S. operations, the King Tile brand will be led by Nathan Parsons of Raleigh, N.C. Parsons brings a vast background of stone countertop fabrication from both small and large scale operations. Having received his first porcelain slab training from Stonepeak in 2014, he has seen porcelain grow in popularity across the country.

“Not every business owner has 2 million dollars sitting in a bank to invest in massive operations,” Parsons said. “However, most business owners have a passion for this industry that cannot be contained. We want to use that passion and merge it with smart decisions, the right machinery and expertly refined training to attract the best in the market. We present a business model that doesn’t extend your overhead to cap your ability to sell. To join the King Tile team means becoming royalty in your marketplace. Porcelain slabs are not going away. You either partner with people who know the process, or you fail learning on your own. Having personally experienced the latter years ago, we hope you choose the former.”

King Tile is now operating throughout North Carolina and Virginia, with plans for locations to open throughout the Southeast in 2024, along with other regional partners in key markets opening in conjunction during that same time.

“2024 is going to be the year of porcelain slabs,” Parsons added. “We have plans to have a heavy presence in Raleigh, Charlotte and beyond. The interest level from business owners, installers and customers has been remarkable. With Australia and California reacting to silicosis exposures, porcelain is presenting tremendous opportunities for business growth. This product is not going away. It is only getting better.”