Bjelin to introduce latest products at TISE

By FCNews Staff
BjelinLas Vegas—Bjelin is looking forward to sharing its new product offerings with the North American market here at The International Surface Event (TISE) from Jan. 24-26, 2024. With TISE being one of the most popular annual events in the flooring industry, it’s the ideal stage for the North American reveal.

“We’re thrilled to bring our latest products to one of the biggest and best-attended flooring exhibitions in North America,” said Fredrik Alfredsson, Bjelin’s global head of sales. “TISE is a future-focused event with plenty of inspiration and opportunities to meet potential partners—all reasons we’re bringing our latest flooring there.”

TISE has a goal of shaping the surface industry for a sustainable future, which aligns with Bjelin’s work sourcing materials responsibly and using cutting-edge technology that can decrease environmental impacts.

The company will display the new products alongside its existing hardened wood range, complete with the latest floor panel sizes, as well as the waterproof rigid core collection. Visitors to the Bjelin booth will get a hands-on experience of these and other top-quality products.

Bjelin’s hardened wood floors feature the patented Woodura technology, a high-quality solution that maximizes the use of raw materials while creating 100% real wood floors that boast three times the strength of conventional wood floors.

Bjelin’s sister company, Välinge Innovation, will also be at TISE to demonstrate the patented technologies featured in Bjelin’s floors, such as Woodura, Liteback and 5G Dry–the leakproof floor locking system that means a fast, easy, and durable installation with a watertight joint.

