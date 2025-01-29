Daltile, Marazzi showcasing at TISE 2025

Las Vegas—Daltile and Marazzi, two of the tile industry’s leading brands, are showcasing its products together at Booth #6414 during The International Surfaces Event (TISE) taking place January 28–30 here.

“TISE/Surfaces is a wonderful annual opportunity to visit with our nationwide network of dealers face-to-face, sharing insights about the hottest trends, some of our latest products and ways in which they can continue increasing the success of their businesses,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile, LLC, the parent company of the Daltile and Marazzi brands. “In the Daltile/Marazzi booth, we will be showcasing many of the most fashion-forward tile and stone offerings on the show floor as well as exciting products that include advanced technologies and performance enhancing features. If someone wants to see the very latest and greatest in the tile and stone industry, our booth is a must see!”

The two brands are said to be positioned to serve the marketplace as follows:

Daltile: With products and styles for every budget, Daltile intends to deliver modern American luxury through a broad selection of tile, natural stone and countertops with impressive availability.

Marazzi: Offering trend-forward designs with a flair for bold Italian style, Marazzi is said to be the brand that features tile to create unique spaces.

The Daltile/Marazzi booth will be showcasing its most popular products—including, but not limited to:

Daltile

Sovran

Designed to epitomize luxury and durability, this collection integrates three different natural marble visuals with the practicality of ColorBody porcelain. Each porcelain tile is meant to boast a timeless aesthetic that is reminiscent of classic white and black marble, paired with intricate veining that varies from piece to piece. The expansive 24×48 size with rectified edges and a 3D satin polished finish is intended to create seamless installations—designed with the discerning connoisseur in mind. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications.

Iridescent Isles

A tribute to reactive glaze use in ceramic tile and the Raku technique, this glazed porcelain wall tile series invites customers to travel the isles of what Daltile calls ‘design excellence’. Crafted in a linear 2×9 size and six hues, the glossy finish and metallic lusters are meant to create a captivating allure that enhances your space with shimmer. Suitable for wall and pool lining applications. Proudly made in the USA.

Marazzi

A celebration of Latin flair and elegance, Cotto Revival aims to pay homage to the historic artistry of Spanish Revival tile and handmade Talavera tile. A collection full of cotto inspiration in warm and cool tones is available in a glazed porcelain 8×8 and 8” hexagon as well as the linear 2×9 brick. Three 4×4 decorative wall tiles are also offered in various patterns, colors and geometric designs. This collection also offers a finishing touch with the glossy 1×6 mosaic, available in rich jewel tones for a complete cultural experience. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications. Proudly made in the USA.

Forgehaus

This contemporary porcelain tile collection is a showcase of modern design, boasting dynamic graphics and rich variation. Offered in large-format floor options and a 12×24 ripple wall tile and trapezoid mosaic. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications. Proudly made in the USA.