Mannington reinforces market stability with domestic production

By FCNews Staff
ManningtonCalhoun, Ga.—In response to recent global tariff announcements that have brought volatility to the flooring industry, Mannington Commercial said it has reinforced its long-standing commitment to American manufacturing, long-term partnerships and intentional decision-making.

“As a 100-plus-year-old, privately owned American company, we are proud that 96.4% of the flooring products we sell are made in the United States,” said Richard French, president of Mannington Commercial. “That includes all of our carpet tile, broadloom, homogeneous and heterogeneous sheet vinyl, as well as the vast majority of our rubber and LVT collections.”

With this domestic foundation, Mannington Commercial aims to be in a strong position to offer stability to its customers. The company confirmed it has no plans to raise pricing on its products made in the USA through at least July 25, 2025. While no price increases are anticipated beyond that date, future decisions will be guided by the same approach—only considering adjustments if market conditions change.

According to the company, this approach highlights its long-term value of investing in domestic manufacturing, enabling it to deliver consistency, reliability and peace of mind to customers. Mannington Commercial says it has navigated market shifts by staying true to its values—which include acting with integrity, communicating transparently and standing by its partners.

