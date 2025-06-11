Daltile hosts annual NeoCon luncheon

By FCNews Staff
Daltile NeoConChicago—The Daltile Chicago Design Studio welcomed architects, designers and other customers to its annual “Parked at NeoCon” lunch event on Tuesday, June 10th. Held every year during the international NeoCon tradeshow, Daltile’s luncheon showcased the brand’s new products while intending to give NeoCon attendees an opportunity to relax from the trade show that was held across the street in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart. Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio—located at 316 West Hubbard here—is part of the brand’s portfolio of design studios and service centers that work to cater to customers nationwide.

“Attendees had a great time at our Daltile ‘Parked at NeoCon’ event,” said Hilary Frank, vice president of commercial sales and business development, Dal-Tile LLC. “There is no other event like ours during NeoCon each year. Located directly across from the Chicago Merchandise Mart, our studio is an ideal escape from the grind of the tradeshow floor. Daltile’s annual lunch event is a unique opportunity for innovative designers, architects and other loyal customers to come together and explore emerging trends in flooring and surfaces in the relaxing, social atmosphere of our studio.”

Attendees were also able to spend time with supporting vendor partners—including MAPEI, Custom Building Products, Schluter-Systems and StyleAccess—who were part of the Daltile Parked at NeoCon event.

“Like all of the showrooms in our nationwide network, Daltile’s Chicago Design Studio showcases samples of our entire line, including our newly launched products,” Frank said. “It was really exciting to see the very positive reaction that the commercial design community had to our new products this week. In addition, guests were also introduced to information on Daltile’s new Colorology program.”

