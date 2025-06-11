WIFI announces spring 2025 scholarship recipients at NeoCon

Chicago—As day two of NeoCon opened here, Women in the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI) held breakfast in the Mannington Commercial booth.

Highlights of this event included WIFI board member Whitney Legate, senior vice president of commercial product at Mannington Mills, sharing about WIFI’s free mentoring program and monthly Power Hours, as well as the announcement of its 2025 scholarship program winners.

The WIFI scholarship program awarded $30,000 in educational funds to 16 women pursuing college degrees, trade school, technical education and other opportunities for career development in the flooring industry. This investment in the industry’s future is made possible through the generosity of WIFI’s donors.

The 2025 scholarship recipients are:

Antonio was awarded $1,000 to pursue Project Management Professional (PMP) certification through eCornell.

Bell was awarded $1,000 to pursue Project Management Professional (PMP) certification through the University of Louisville.

Botello was awarded $1,000 to attend Florida Atlantic University’s Leadership boot camp, focusing on people management.

Eues was awarded $1,000 to pursue carpet and hard surface certification through Certified Flooring Installers (CFI).

Foster was awarded $4,500 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in logistics and supply chain management at Georgia Highlands College.

Gilbert was awarded $645 to complete the Michigan Contractor Training’s 60-hour pre-license course.

Grajeda was awarded $1,000 to pursue both LEED and WELL AP certifications through the U.S. Green Building Council.

Hutchinson was awarded $1,000 to pursue the Certified Professional credential through the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Luna was awarded $3,680 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration at San Diego State University and hopes to return to her family flooring business post-graduation.

Manley was awarded $1,000 to pursue the Project Management Institute certification through the University of California.

Lu was awarded $299 to pursue the SEAL leadership development certification through the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA).

McCortney was awarded $999 to pursue an interior design certificate through the Interior Design Institute.

Panos was awarded $327 to enroll in the people analytics course from the Society of Human Resource Management.

Posada was awarded $4,500 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in marketing at Dalton State College.

Spicer was awarded $4,500 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Franklin University.

Williams was awarded $4,500 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in leadership studies at San Diego State University.

Potential donors can support the next generation of flooring leaders by joining the Friends of WIFI donor circle. Individuals can become members for $15 a month, while corporate recognition levels begin at $1,500 annually. Donations are said to help fund scholarships, create educational opportunities and attract women to careers in the flooring industry.