NeoCon 2026 preview: Showroom expansions and new debuts

Chicago—NeoCon announced a series of showroom expansions, new exhibitors and specialty showcases ahead of the 2026 edition of the commercial design show. The event will return to The Mart June 8-10 with a preview day on June 7.

This year’s show will feature expanded showroom investments from major brands including Keilhauer and Calyx by Claridge. Both companies will significantly increase their footprint inside The Mart.

The event will also include key lease renewals from companies such as Emeco Schiavello and Stance Healthcare. Several companies will open new permanent showrooms ahead of the show including Formica Group Nevers Industries Slalom and Workrite.

“Each year we look for ways to support how the industry comes together,” said Byron Morton, vice president and co-head of leasing. “From expanded showrooms to new platforms for collaboration and product discovery we continue enhancing the NeoCon experience and creating new opportunities for brands and attendees to connect.”

Leasing activity and showroom growth

The Mart continues to expand its roster of permanent showrooms relocations and specialty exhibits. Organizers said the building secured 22 long-term leases ahead of NeoCon 2026.

Formica Group will open a new permanent showroom as part of the expansion. The company said the move reflects its commitment to engaging with the design community.

“As a brand with more than a century of design heritage Formica Group cares deeply about showing up for the design community sharing new ideas and continuing to innovate alongside the industry,” said Meghan Howell creative and design director of Formica Group North America. “Having a permanent home in The Mart allows us to do that in a more meaningful way.”

Several established exhibitors will also expand their showrooms including Calyx by Claridge ClearSpace Design HAT Collective Keilhauer and Division Twelve.

“NeoCon has long been the global meeting place for designers innovators and creatives who make our industry great,” said Mike Keilhauer CEO of Keilhauer. “This showroom expansion allows us to bring Keilhauer and Division Twelve together and create a hub for exploration and inspiration.”

Several companies will relocate to new spaces within The Mart ahead of the show including CF Stinson + Arc-Com Krug Furniture Mayer Fabrics OM Seating and Sedia Systems.

“After more than a decade of exhibiting at The Mart Calyx by Claridge is proud to reinvest by extending our lease and tripling our floorplate,” said Beth McGrew vice president of sales and marketing at Calyx .

Specialty showcases and new exhibitors

NeoCon 2026 will also introduce specialty showcases on the 10th and 11th floors. These spaces will include the return of longtime tenants HBF and HBF Textiles along with Neutral Posture.

First-time exhibitors include Haskell Education Impact Acoustic Memo and ACTIU.

Reimagined exhibit hall

The 7th Floor Exhibit Hall will feature a redesigned layout that organizes brands by category and creates a more intuitive experience for attendees.

More than 200 companies will exhibit on the floor including returning brands such as AHF Products Assa Abloy Benjamin Moore Configura Emu Mockett NARDI and Snapcab.

First-time exhibitors will include Airiia Emma Hayes Fenabel Hanan Sotelo Lignotrend Lucca House Metall Furniture Revigres and The Wood Veneer Hub.

Collab Space and Illuminate showcase

A new Collab Space installation will debut on the 7th floor. The 2,800-square-foot installation was designed by Charlie Greene Studio and focuses on collaboration and product integration.

The space draws inspiration from the Chicago phenomenon known as Chicagohenge when the setting sun aligns with the city grid.

“We’re excited to share an experience that is quintessentially Chicago with NeoCon attendees,” said Jason Hall founder and creative director of Charlie Greene Studio.

NeoCon will also launch Illuminate at NeoCon, a new show-within-a-show focused on architectural technical and decorative lighting.

“Illuminate signals a meaningful new chapter for NeoCon and places lighting design at the center of the conversation,” said Adrian Howitt vice president and general manager of Fluxwerx Illumination.

The showcase will feature more than 50 lighting brands including ALW Axis Lighting Axolight Barn Light Electric Estiluz Focal Point Juniper Marset PureEdge Lighting and USAI.

“There is an unmatched energy that takes over The Mart during NeoCon. This is a new experience for us and we are incredibly excited to be part of it,” said Teresa Navarro sales manager at Estiluz.

NeoCon 2026 is expected to bring together more than 50,000 design professionals and over 450 brands through exhibits programming special events tours and workshops.