Shaw unveils product innovations for NeoCon 2025

By FCNews Staff
Chicago—At NeoCon 2025, Shaw Contract is set to debut its entry into a new product category, porcelain and ceramic, intending to mark a bold expansion of its holistic flooring portfolio. Alongside this launch, the brand will showcase a range of new innovations across soft and hard surfaces, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable design, material performance and spaces that support well-being. Taking place June 9 – 11 at theMART here, visitors are invited to experience Shaw Contract’s latest offerings in showroom #1014.

“At Shaw Contract, we’re constantly evolving to meet the diverse needs of our clients, and—NeoCon 2025 is a powerful expression of that vision,” said Carrie Edwards Isaac, vice president of marketing. “From groundbreaking introductions in porcelain and ceramic to forward-thinking solutions from multiple flooring categories, this year’s product highlights strengthen Shaw Contract’s place in the market as a design leader with an unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve in terms of on-trend visuals and sustainability goals. We’re excited to offer our clients more ways to create beautiful, high-performing spaces that check all their boxes.”

Shaw NeoConPorcelain, ceramic

Shaw Contract’s entry into the porcelain category was designed to push the boundaries of surface design through cultural storytelling, material innovation and emotional resonance. Tempo + Pulse are meant to translate rhythm into form, blending vibrant energy with geometric flow, while Bask + Dusk yearn to explore the emotional spectrum of light by exhibiting both warmth and depth. Aria reinvents its Carrara marble with veining and texture. The Coexist collection draws from Japanese raku pottery, intended to be celebratory of imperfection, balance and cultural heritage. Together, these collections are intended to offer a multi-sensory experience that unite innovation, craft and connection.

Coexist

Coexist is meant to be more than a series of carpet tiles—it’s also intended as a catalyst for social impact. Designed to adapt to various spaces, from intimate corners to expansive areas, these tiles are designed to mold environments into a community thread. The collection’s tactile surfaces and abstract, organic textures are designed to create a welcoming ambiance that encourages conversation, creativity and meaningful connection.

ColorLink LVT

With a vast palette that is meant to harmonize beautifully with the rest of Shaw Contract’s portfolio, ColorLink LVT can be used to foster collaboration, evoke nostalgia and even link people to their environments. Featuring abstract and linear design, the collection is available in 8-inch x 48-inch plank format.

Grounded Spaces

Grounded Spaces is a new carpet tile collection that was designed to bring balance, connection and well-being into modern environments. Featuring 90 SKUs across nine styles in 10 colorways, Grounded Spaces aims to deliver affordable yet high-performance flooring solutions, tailored for commercial spaces such as workplaces, healthcare, medical office buildings and education environments.

Shaw NeoCon Midnight

Designed for hospitality, Midnight works to transform areas into tranquil retreats for guests to feel both grounded and relaxed. The collection is customizable in hopes of allowing users to tailor the mood and aesthetic of their designated space. Soft blends of color merge with hues of navy and green in an effort to create a gradient that can be found in nature.

Texture Study

Texture Study is a broadloom collection that is designed to illustrate how spaces blend community, hospitality and well-being to serve a broad spectrum of needs. The collection was inspired by traditional textiles—including tweeds, bouclé, and chunky knits—to be featured in its Homespun Thread and Cozy Layer styles.

Shaw NeoConDigital Tools

Two new digital tools are now available to A+D professionals from Shaw Contract—Inspiration Curator and View In My Space. Inspiration Curator allows users to upload a photo that serves as the motivational catalyst for their space by analyzing the image before presenting a curated selection of Shaw Commercial flooring products that match.

View In My Space technology aims to help specifiers visualize Shaw Contract flooring in their projects. This tool allows users to view single flooring, multi-flooring surfaces, rugs and tiles within their own spaces or pre-selected rooms with different segment applications. This innovation is designed to enhance decision-making and ensure that the chosen products match the intended design of the space.

