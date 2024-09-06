Tarkett achieves platinum medal by EcoVadis

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, was award a platinum medal from sustainability rating platform EcoVadis. Each year, EcoVadis evaluates companies’ environmental and social maturity—including environment, ethics, sustainable procurement and labor and human rights.

“This recognition confirms that we are on the right path for our ambitious 2030 sustainability roadmap,” said Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett’s chief sustainability officer. “In a collaborative spirit with our teams and partners, we will continue delivering this level of excellence and transparency through third-party verifications. We are very proud of the progress already made and look forward to continual optimizations of our products and practices with proof in every step along the way.”

With this medal, Tarkett joins the top 1% of the 130,000+ companies assessed by EcoVadis across 180 countries. Tarkett is the only company in the flooring and sports surfaces industry to achieve this level of ESG rating at EcoVadis. According to the company, sustainability is at the heart of its business principles and the company surpassed its previous achievements—improving its score from 77 to 81/100.

“For decades, we have been scrutinizing every detail of our business for its impact on climate, human health and life-sustaining resources like air, soil and water,” said Roxane Spears, Tarkett North America’s vice president of sustainability. “We know that every step matters in establishing a circular economy and more sustainable future—and this improved rating from EcoVadis further confirms that we are taking the right steps and making consistent, measurable progress.”

In early 2023, Tarkett’s climate roadmap was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Since 2023, the company is also included in the annual Europe’s Climate Leaders Ranking by Financial Times and Statista. Additionally, CDP—regarded as a reference for environmental reporting—has awarded Tarkett’s climate action with a leadership level A- score for the last two years.