Vitra Tiles solar plant now operational

Aksarsay, Turkey—Vitra Tiles has recently made another stride in advancing its sustainability objectives. Its solar power plant (SPP) completed here is now operational, designed to reinforce the company’s commitment to environmentally friendly energy production. Following the 3.5 MW rooftop solar power plant commissioned in Bozüyük in 2023, the 30 MWe/36 MWp capacity SPP here is said to mark the second major step in VitrA Tiles’ transition to green energy. With this new investment, over half of the electricity used in Türkiye operations this year is set to be sourced from renewable energy.

A stronger future with green energy

The power plant—designed to meet a significant portion of Vitra Tiles’ electricity needs from renewable sources—is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 19,700 households with 65,520 PV modules—each with 550 Wp capacity—and reduce carbon emissions by 37,190 tons per year.

“We aim to produce half of our electricity consumption from our own renewable energy facilities by 2025 and all of it by 2030,” said Mert Karasu, Vitra Tiles CEO. “Thanks to this investment, we are one step closer to our global goals by further reducing our carbon footprint. We are committed to meeting all our electricity needs from renewable sources in the future.”

The Aksaray SPP project started electricity generation in February 2025—following the completion of PV modules, cable, inverter, transformer and power transmission line installations. This project is said to bring both environmental and economic benefits in hopes to lead the sector’s transformation with its innovative approach.