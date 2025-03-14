From the runway to the living room

As the boundaries between fashion and interior design remain blurred, the bold statements seen on the 2025 runways are poised to influence how we approach home design and, in turn, flooring.

Upcoming fashion trends have the potential to shift how we envision living spaces, from rich colors to bold patterns. Product designers continue to draw inspiration from fashion, translating these seasonal runway looks into home interiors, creating environments that are not only stylish but also deeply personal and immersive. Here, we explore how high-fashion aesthetics will shape flooring choices, color schemes and design elements in homes today.

Mocha Mousse

This year brown’s presence will evolve with an exciting new twist. Enter Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s color of the year, a lighter yet equally luxurious take on the chocolate hues that have been popular in recent years. This updated shade exudes elegance with a fresh, airy feel.

Down to Earth (tones)

Earth tones are a staple, and 2025 design previews proved they aren’t going anywhere. From deep browns to muted beiges and mossy greens, these colors offer a grounded, natural feel that often brings a sense of comfort. They’re easy to mix and match, allowing them to stand out on their own or serve as a base for other colors to pop.

Loud luxury

Quiet luxury is no more as brands like Tory Burch fully embraced the bold and unapologetic spirit of “loud luxury” for their 2025 lines. Daring prints and exaggerated textures dominate, marking a stark departure from the understated elegance of years past. As we see with many other design trends, this translates to the home in flooring with large-scale designs, atypical prints and color blends.

Golden accents

The rich elegance of 24k gold is popping up on the runways of some of the hottest names in fashion, emphasizing the impact of the confident hue. The metallic variation can be contrasted with muted neutrals or layered with a vibrant pattern to punctuate an overall design, whether it’s an outfit or interior space.

Got the blues

Icy shades of blue are one of 2025’s emerging color trends. They are billed as elegant and effortless, and they have graced countless runways. In the home, cool blues serve as base or accent colors, making them versatile and appropriate for a wide range of tastes.

White wonder

White remains a must-have neutral for fashion and home design in 2025, representing cleanliness and minimalism. It is a versatile canvas that allows both muted visuals and bold, statement-making designs. White can amplify sophistication, providing a clean, fresh foundation that highlights other colors or textures. In interiors, white enhances natural light, creating a sense of openness that complements any style.