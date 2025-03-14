HGTV stars, online influencers continue to choose Karndean

By FCNews Staff
Export, Pa.—Whether it be a quaint carriage house, a beachside motel or a family-friendly home, Karndean Designflooring has worked to provide the suitable luxury vinyl flooring product for a variety of projects.

Karndean
Pennington used contrasting tiles for his own twist on a classic checkerboard installation at a carriage house in Savannah, Ga.

Ty Pennington

The longtime HGTV star said he chose Karndean for several personal projects in 2024—often opting for its thoughtfully-crafted planks and tiles in creative ways to give installations his own distinctive touch.

“I absolutely love my relationship with Karndean,” Pennington said. “The natural look of the wood and stone LVT designs brings so much beauty to my projects.”

As an interior designer, Pennington always aims to keep a holistic perspective when creating living spaces. “Designing a space is like building a puzzle, and the flooring is a big piece,” he said. “You definitely want to complement the larger design aesthetic, but it also needs to fit the size and functional needs of the space. What I love about Karndean is there’s always an option that will bring my vision to life, no matter what type of project I’m working on.”

Karndean
Nude Danish Oak was chosen for a stylish transformation of guest rooms at the Salter Path Inn, one of two properties being renovated on “100 Day Hotel Challenge.”

Brian, Mika Kleinschmidt

The husband-and-wife duo recently starred in “100 Day Hotel Challenge,” which premiered on HGTV in summer 2024. The top-rated series featured the couple competing to renovate a pair of North Carolina beachside hotels in just three months—and they chose Karndean for the jobs.

Brian used Karndean’s Nude Danish Oak for a makeover of guest rooms at the Salter Path Inn, a 23-unit property. Consistent with Brian’s vision for a coastal aesthetic, the stylish oak-inspired design is part of the Karndean LooseLay collection, which Brian said was ideal for his project.

The Kleinschmidts also were focused on long-term performance of the flooring.

“We’re talking about a couple hotels near the beach—people are inevitably going to track sand back inside,” said Mika Kleinschmidt. “These rooms need to be cleaned and prepped as fast as possible after a guest checks out. So Karndean LVT is perfect from that standpoint. It’s waterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to clean—plus you can replace individual planks if necessary.”

Karndean
Texas White Ash is a rigid core product that’s available for easy installation in either a straight lay or herringbone pattern. “The herringbone is such a classy, eye-catching design,” Lindesmith said.

Nan Lindesmith

The digital creator and interior-design influencer is said to have cultivated a distinctive aesthetic. Her diligently decorated family home is awash in cream, white and soft pink. She chose the Texas White Ash design from Karndean for three rooms: the kitchen, living room and a bedroom.

In addition to its appearance, Texas White Ash is a rigid core product that is designed for quick and easy installation, meant to reduce disruption in the home.

“I was sold when I found out it could be installed over the existing ceramic tile without the mess of tearing it all out,” Lindesmith said. “I could not have dreamed of a prettier color to accent our home. My friends and family love it!”

