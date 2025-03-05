Karndean continues partnership with Ty Pennington

By FCNews Staff
Karndean Ty Pennington Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has continued its partnership with Ty Pennington—a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” on ABC—this year, inspired by a passion for design. Along with more tips, ideas and inspiration for homeowners, retailers will be provided support from the partnership in the form of education and marketing collateral.

“I absolutely love my relationship with Karndean,” said Pennington, who Karndean said has strengthened consumer awareness of its brand as a stylish, high-quality flooring option. “The natural look of the wood and stone LVT designs brings so much beauty to my projects. On top of that, I’m just a people person who enjoys sharing ideas about interior design. Connecting with retailers and homeowners through Karndean has been awesome, and I’m really looking forward to what we have in store this year.”

In January, the “Ask Ty Anything!” contest gave Karndean retailers an opportunity to win a shoutout for their business in a social media video from Pennington. Retailers could submit questions about flooring trends or interior design, with three submissions randomly selected as winners.

“I’m proud to partner with a company that’s stood the test of time,” Pennington said of Karndean. “It’s a testament to both their innovative spirit and the excellent product quality. Retailers know they’re getting a product they can sell with confidence and homeowners are getting a floor they’re absolutely going to love.”

