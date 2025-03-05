Fuse Alliance honors excellence, innovation at annual conference

By FCNews Staff
Fuse Alliance annual Orlando, Fla.—Fuse Alliance, a leading network of commercial flooring contractors, recently announced the recipients of its prestigious annual awards at the “Innovate to Elevate” conference held at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort here from March 1-4, 2025.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize the remarkable achievements of our members and supplier partners,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “These awards celebrate the dedication, innovation and excellence that drive our industry forward.”

Member awards: Celebrating dedication, growth

Fuse Alliance honored its members for their commitment and success with the following awards:

  • All-Star Attendance: Yaicha Schuneman – Advanced Flooring Solutions
  • Spirit Award: Kevin Pasma and Jill Hofman – River City Flooring
  • Loyalty Award: Jesse Castro – Texan Floor Service
  • Experius Most Volume and Experius Highest Growth: Faulkner Flooring

These awards were strategized to recognize members who demonstrated exceptional participation, spirit, loyalty and business growth within the Fuse Alliance network.

Supplier awards: Recognizing partnership, excellence

Fuse Alliance acknowledged the invaluable contributions of its supplier partners with the following awards:

  • Best Product: Johnsonite
  • Best Service: Uzin Utz
  • Best Support: Schönox
  • Supplier of the Year: Schönox

These awards intended to celebrate suppliers who are said to provide outstanding products, service, support and overall partnership to Fuse Alliance members.

Hall of Fame inductees: Honoring industry pioneers

Fuse Alliance inducted two distinguished individuals into its Hall of Fame, recognizing their significant contributions to the commercial flooring industry and the organization’s founding:

  • Bob Plann – InteriorWorx and Founder of Fuse
  • Ken Hurd – Commercial Interior Resources and Founder of Fuse

These inductees were honored for both visionary leadership and enduring impact on the industry.

Spark awards: Showcasing project excellence

The Spark Awards celebrated innovative and exceptional flooring projects completed by Fuse Alliance members:

  • Best in Show: Flooring Resources Corporation for 225 W. Washington
  • Toughest Site Conditions: Business Flooring Specialists for Geneva Heights
  • Most Creative Flooring Design: Anytime Flooring for Port Wonder Children’s Museum
  • Most Aggressive Timeline/Schedule: PBI, Inc. for Asheville Christian Academy
  • Best Flooring Solution: GP Flooring Solutions for Tailor Square
  • Most Maximized Budget: Garmon & Co. for Atrium Health Brenner Children’s Hospital

These awards aimed to highlight the skill, creativity and expertise of Fuse Alliance members in delivering outstanding flooring solutions.

