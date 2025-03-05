Interface expands QuickShip program

Dalton—Interface has announced a refresh of its comprehensive QuickShip program, offering a range of products that ship within two or three weeks based on the project timeline and quantity needs—meant to support easy selection by color, design and price.

Interface has maintained a large selection of carpet tile, LVT and rubber guaranteed to ship sizeable quantities in 10 business days or less. Now, the manufacturer has expanded the program to add a new tier for carpet tile—introducing QuickShip Three-Week.

This offering is meant to include the most budget-friendly carpet tile products in the Interface line. With no maximum order quantity and a guarantee to ship within three weeks, these products are suitable for large projects on a fast timeline within a budget.

The program’s product assortment includes portfolio focusing on variety—from its most affordable and versatile products to its popular, design-forward styles. Interface also added select new launches to the program, intended to offer fresh and on-trend options when designers need flooring in a hurry.

The new program includes two different tiers: