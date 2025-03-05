Interface expands QuickShip program

By FCNews Staff
QuickShipDalton—Interface has announced a refresh of its comprehensive QuickShip program, offering a range of products that ship within two or three weeks based on the project timeline and quantity needs—meant to support easy selection by color, design and price.

Interface has maintained a large selection of carpet tile, LVT and rubber guaranteed to ship sizeable quantities in 10 business days or less. Now, the manufacturer has expanded the program to add a new tier for carpet tile—introducing QuickShip Three-Week.

This offering is meant to include the most budget-friendly carpet tile products in the Interface line. With no maximum order quantity and a guarantee to ship within three weeks, these products are suitable for large projects on a fast timeline within a budget.
The program’s product assortment includes portfolio focusing on variety—from its most affordable and versatile products to its popular, design-forward styles. Interface also added select new launches to the program, intended to offer fresh and on-trend options when designers need flooring in a hurry.

The new program includes two different tiers:

  • Two-week lead time: Select carpet tile, LVT and nora rubber products to ship within 10 business days. Maximum order quantity for carpet tile is up to 2,000 square yards for field colors and up to 200 square yards for accent colors. Maximum order quantity for LVT is up to 20,000 square feet. For nora rubber, maximum order quantity is 600 m2 of neutral flooring colors or 100 m2 of accents, stair treads, weld and sanitary base.
  • Three-week lead time: Select carpet tile collections to ship within 15 business days. Available for every color as well as large or small quantities.
